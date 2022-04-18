Hawks leave it late but eventually secure comfortable home victory over EIGHT-MAN Eastbourne Borough

Jake McCarthy's stunning volley put Hawks on the way to victory against EIGHT-MAN Eastbourne Borough Picture: Dave Haines

Jake McCarthy's spectacular 81st-minute volley and Manny Duku's late double saw Paul Doswell's side to all three points - but only after a fine rearguard effort from the visitors.

Hawks had squandered a host of chances, but did come through in the end with some fine finishing.

That was after Eastbourne had seen THREE players dismissed over the course of the 90 minutes.

First, it was James Vaughan shown a straight red card by referee Jack Packman following his lunge on James Roberts on 35 minutes.

QPR loanee Trent Mahorn collected his second yellow to leave the visitors down to nine-men on 58 minutes before Chris Whelpdale received the same punishment eight minutes later.

For Hawks, they will just be relieved they came through a strong occasion in the end, which sees them open a three-point cushion in seventh and the play-off places.

Hawks were carving open the chances as proceedings progressed but failing to make the most of them. Jake McCarthy could only head over the crossbar having arrived in the box late to meet full-back Josh Passley's pick-out on 10 minutes.

Midfielder Billy Clifford did brilliantly after picking up the ball on the wide left. He cruised past his man before sending a fizzing curler agonisingly wide of the far post on 17 minutes.

Another good opening presented itself for the hosts six minutes later when Manny Duku's volleyed attempt found the feet of Scott Rendell, who blazed over from around eight yards out.

This time it was goalkeeper Lee Worgan denying Hawks as he got down to keep out James Roberts' drive from a left-hand angle after he had been played in behind by a brilliant defence-splitting Joe Newton pass on 28 minutes.

Eastbourne's task was then made even more difficult as James Vaughan was brandished a straight red-card 10 minutes before the break after going in hard on winger Roberts.

Yet the Sports then produced their best spell of a lacklustre first-half after going down a man, with Ross Worner keeping out Charlie Walker's fierce strike having been cleverly slipped in by Charley Kendall.

Eastbourne were faced with playing the final 30 minutes or so with just nine-men after QPR loanee was shone a second yellow card by referee Jack Packman following a coming together with Duku on 58 minutes.

There were incredible scenes soon after as the visitors were then reduced to eight-men on 66 minutes when Chris Whelpdale was given his second caution for deliberate handball from a corner.

But still there was no way through for the Hawks as Roberts had a curling effort well saved by Worgan, then substitute Tommy Wright headed wide from close range with time ticking away.

The opener did finally arrive for the hosts on 81 minutes and what a goal it was. McCarthy’s spectacular volley from all of 25 yards left Worgan rooted to the spot, finding the corner.

A quickfire double in the final five minutes of normal time would then add the extra gloss for the Hawks as they took another step towards securing a play-off finish.