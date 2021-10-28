Tommy Wright in action against Slough last weekend - his red card will now rule him out of league games at Chelmsford and Tonbridge and the FA Cup first round trip to Charlton Athletic. Picture: Martyn White

That crushing blow means the striker will now miss the glamour FA Cup first round tie against League 1 Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday week.

Wright had been dismissed by referee Dean Skipper in the 77th minute after going in with keeper Jon North for a 50-50 challenge.

His three-match ban starts at Chelmsford this weekend and finishes with another National League South away game at Tonbridge Angels on Tuesday, November 9.

In another disciplinary blow, midfielder Billy Clifford will also miss the Charlton tie - his one-match ban for two yellow cards in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Hungerford.

National League suspensions do not start until seven days after the offence. If Hawks had a midweek game next week, Clifford would miss that and be available for the FA Cup.

Hawks had submitted video evidence and a written statement in a bid to see the first red card of Wright’s National League career rescinded.

Boss Paul Doswell will now be without two of his main strikers for three games as Alex Wall is currently sidelined with a knee injury suffered in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay win against Torquay.

That leaves Scott Rendell and James Roberts as Doswell’s main two available forwards.

Rendell started the season up front with Wright, but in recent weeks Wright and Roberts have been starting.

Rendell did come off the bench to score a vital goal against Torquay, while he was introduced in the first half against Slough as Doswell changed things tactically after the Rebels had taken a shock early 2-0 lead at Westleigh Park.

Hawks were happy to come away from Hungerford with a point as they played the final half-hour a man short following Clifford’s dismissal.

Now they travel to Essex to face a Chelmsford side who held unbeaten leaders Dartford to a 0-0 draw on Monday.

Chelmsford also collected a point after being reduced to 10 men - young Cambridge United loanee Tom Dickens dismissed in the first half for a foul.

City are still searching for their first home league win of the season. They were beaten by Maidstone (2-1) and Dulwich (2-0) and also drew 0-0 with Ebbsfleet and 2-2 with Dorking - Charlie Sheringham scoring a last minute leveller for the hosts in the latter game.

In addition to their slow start in the NL South, Chelmsford were also dumped out of the FA Cup by lower division Harrow Borough, whose reward was a first round trip to Fratton Park.

Chelmsford, who haven’t won for four games, have tasted success just twice in 10 league games in 2021/22 - winning 2-1 at Bath and 3-2 at Chippenham.

Hawks, though, have yet to really get going either - taking just four points from their last available 15.

History is certainly on Hawks’ side, however; they have made 12 previous league visits to Chelmsford and have lost just once, 3-1 in 2011/12. The last of their six wins came in 2017/18 when Jason Prior and Wes Fogden scored in a 2-0 victory.