Hawks pair Sam Magri and Tommy Wright set for Portugal training camp ahead of Southern League loan spells

The two key players have yet to appear for Paul Doswell’s National League South high-fliers this season.

Former Pompey defender Magri has not played at all since suffering an ACL injury in last November’s FA Cup tie at Charlton Athletic.

And Wright has been sidelined since a July knee operation, having played in discomfort for the final few months of last term.

Sam Magri has been sidelined since sustaining an ACL injury against Charlton last November. Picture: Dave Haines

The pair - together with Paul Rooney, who picked up an ankle ligament injury at the end of August - are stepping up their comebacks next week in Portugal

The players will be given double training sessions under the supervision of sports therapist Jake Travis at the sports complex in Vilamoura.

They will be staying at the villa owned by Hawks CEO Stuart Munro.

The hope is then that Magri can rejoin the first team squad for training, followed by Wright a week or so later. Rooney’s likely date for rejoining training is mid-November.

Tommy Wright has yet to play for Hawks this season after a July knee operation. Picture by Dave Haines

‘Sam has been out for almost a year, Tommy has not played for five months,’ Doswell told The News. ‘I’m not expecting them to come straight back into the team, I’m not expecting miracles.

‘It would be unrealistic to think you can stick them straight back in - from their point of view as much as ours.

‘We’ll look to send them out on loan, so they can get four or five games.’

Doswell has already held talks with AFC Totton boss Jimmy Ball about taking Magri and Wright on loan.

Hawks played Totton in an FA Cup second qualifying round tie only last month, and the two managers have known each other for a long time.

Totton are currently lower mid-table in the Southern League Division 1 South table, two tiers below the National League South.

But they have only played four league games, fewer than anyone else in their division.

Doswell also revealed that striker Danny Wright could be out for four-to-six weeks after picking up a calf injury in last Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup win at Carshalton.

Another forward, Jason Prior, was today due to have cognitive tests to see if he could return to training on Thursday.

Prior sat out the Carshalton trip due to concussion protocols after being temporarily knocked out in the previous Tuesday’s 2-0 league win at Weymouth.

If Prior can train on Thursday, he could come into contention for the home league game with Concord Rangers two days later.