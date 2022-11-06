Hawks plan to bring in new goalkeeper despite Charlie Searle’s clean sheet while deputising for the injured Ross Worner

Searle was handed his first league start of the season against Hemel at the weekend, with Ross Worner sidelined with a knee injury.

The former Baffins, Portchester and Bognor keeper duly kept a clean sheet as headers from Jake McCarthy and Mo Faal clinched a 2-0 Westleigh Park success against a side who had held Ebbsfleet to a draw the previous Saturday.

It was only Searle’s second NLS start for Hawks, with the first a 1-0 victory at Dulwich Hamlet last March.

Charlie Searle kept a clean sheet on his first Hawks league appearance of the season. Picture by Dave Haines

But despite that, Hawks boss Paul Doswell said he is looking to bring another goalkeeper in while Worner recovers from an injury sustained in the first half of last Wednesday’s league loss to Ebbsfleet.

That was the case last October when Worner was out through injury. On that occasion Searle played in an FA Cup win against Torquay but lost his place when Hawks brought in Will Mannion on loan from Cambridge United.

Worner is the latest member of Doswell’s squad to be struck down with injury, following on from Tommy Wright, Sam Magri, Paul Rooney, Jason Prior and Danny Wright.

‘That’s the only deflating thing at the moment,’ said Doswell after Hawks’ win against Hemel hoisted them back into the NLS top three.

‘It’s the amount of injuries we’ve got and keep getting.

‘Ross’ injury looks serious, he’ll have a scan this week and we’ll look to get A N Other keeper in.

‘Charlie’s been very patient, though, and he’s improved immensely under goalkeeping coach John Keely.’

In miserable weather conditions, Hawks had to defend against the wind in the first half. This they did and took a half-time lead when McCarthy rose to head in a corner.

Hawks’ 11th win in 16 league games was completed with Faal - not the greatest in the air, despite his height - also nodded in from a set piece.

‘I read that 72 per cent of all goals come from set piece,’ remarked Doswell. ‘A throw in, a corner or a free-kick. We’re always working on them, if you don’t you’re giving up a massive chance of scoring.’

It was Faal’s eighth NLS goal of the season - only Ebbsfleet’s Dominic Poleon (12), Bath City’s Cody Cooke (11) and St Albans’ Shaun Jeffers (9) have scored more.

Speaking to Hawks’ YouTube channel, the manager added: ‘We expended a lot of energy (against Ebbsfleet) - mentally and physically - and I was very concerned because Hemel are a decent side with a high press, good energy.’

But McCarthy and Joe Oastler at the heart of defence, plus full-backs Josh Passley and Joe Newton, ensured Searle didn’t have too much to do.

Doswell described Billy Clifford’s midfield display as ‘brilliant - he’s been brilliant for weeks and weeks’ - while also revealing it was always the plan to bring Oscar Gobern on in the second half.

The midfielder had put in a ‘massive shift’ in the previous two games against Cheshunt and Ebbsfleet and had reported tightness in his back and hamstring.

Hawks are quickly back in action on Tuesday with a trip to Somerset for a first-ever league game against Taunton Town.

The Peacocks’ FA Cup dream died yesterday when they were beaten 6-0 at three tiers higher MK Dons.

NLS trio Chippenham, Farnborough and Ebbsfleet are all through to the second round, though, after beating higher division opponents.

