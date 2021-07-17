Hawks ship two late goals as they suffer pre-season friendly defeat to Bognor

Scott Rendell, right, struck twice for Hawks

Former Hawks defender Jake Flannigan and substitute Karol Scoczen struck on 83 and 85 minutes as the Rocks completed a late turnaround victory.

Hawks had twice led in the first half with Scott Rendell heading both goals.

Bognor’s Kane Diedrich-Roberts levelled before Rendell grabbed a second late in the first half.

Although Hawks did play the final 10 minutes with 10 men after Paul Rooney was forced off injured and boss Paul Doswell had used all four of his available substitutes.

Hawks made a fast start in sweltering conditions at Westleigh Park. Defender Jamie Collins headed against the post from Billy Clifford's corner before Rendell got his head on the next corner to hand the hosts a third-minute lead.

Bognor began to settle into their groove as the half wore on and levelled 11 minutes before the break. Jordy Mongoy made a great run down the left then crossed for Diedrich-Roberts to poke home.

Hawks, posing a particular threat through wing-backs Josh Passley and Michael Green, restored their advantage three minutes later.

Full-back Passley delivered a delightful ball and Rendell headed home from close range.

Striker Wright so nearly added a third for Hawks two minute after the interval but the forward’s fizzing shot struck the post.

Bognor then produced a brilliant turnaround to take the lead for the first time in the match. First, former Hawks defender Flannigan curled home brillianlty from just outside the area seven minutes from time.

Substitute Scoczen then got in behind two minutes later and fired past Charlie Searle.