Hawks to appeal striker Tommy Wright’s controversial red card in shock National League South home loss to lowly Slough

Slough goalscorer Arron Kuhl, left, with Hawks' Billy Clifford. Picture: Martyn White.

Three days after sealing his side’s memorable win against higher division Torquay with a late fourth goal, Wright was shown a straight red on 77 minutes by referee Dean Skipper for a foul on Rebels keeper Jon North during a 2-1 loss.

The decision stunned Hawks players and management and boss Paul Doswell admitted after the game the club will definitely appeal to get him off what would otherwise be a three-match suspension.

Video footage apparently shows Wright going in for a 50/50 challenge, which ended with North rolling around clutching his head - even though Wright’s foot was nowhere near it.

Skipper had angered Hawks in the first half by awarding an 18th minute penalty - punishing Sam Magri for a foul on Ben Harris as the Slough forward raced onto a pass from man of the match Arron Kuhl.

Kuhl - the son of former Pompey star Martin - sent debutant keeper Will Mannion the wrong way from the spot.

‘It was never a penalty and it was never, ever, ever a sending off,’ claimed Doswell.

‘That was one of the worst refereeing performances I have seen in my managerial career of around 1,500 matches.’

Kuhl’s spot-kick put Slough in a 2-0 lead, with the Rebels having taken a shock lead on 10 minutes when left back Freddie Grant thumped home a header from a corner.

Hawks could have taken a second minute lead - James Roberts finding himself in the clear but shooting straight at North.

Doswell had started the game sitting in the grandstand, but Slough’s second goal quickly brought him down to the touchline.

He wasted no time making a change, hauling off centre half Manny Adebowale, putting on striker Scott Rendell and switching from a 3-5-2 to a 4-3-3 system.

Skipper further added to Hawks’ frustrations when he booked Paul Rooney - after the midfielder had been shoved into an advertising hoarding by Kuhl, who was also cautioned.

Rooney had a chance on 37 minutes, but headed a free-kick straight at North, while Kuhl could have made it 3-0 two minutes later. Unmarked at the back post after a ring-wing cross had found its way to him, he blazed a shot out of the ground.

A nice move from Hawks just before half-time ended with Josh Passley’s cross being headed towards the top corner by Wright - only for North to save.

Hawks made another change at the start of the second half, throwing on another attacker, Abdulai Baggie, in place of Rooney.

North saved a fierce Roberts shot while Skipper continued to anger the hosts by booking Passley, Roberts and Joe Newton.

Mannion was hardly called on in the home goal as Hawks looked to find a way back into the contest.

Their hopes received a hammer blow 13 minutes from time when Wright was sent off - the look on Doswell’s face as Skipper brandished a red clearly summing up the shock felt by almost everyone in the ground.

A board held up towards the end indicated 10 minutes of stoppage time - another surprise for the 1,210 crowd.

Only four had been played when Baggie’s cross was forced home by McCarthy to give Hawks a lifeline.

Sixty seconds later, the same player was agonisingly close to what would have been a stunning leveller - a ferocious shot, following a corner, being blocked on the line.

As it was, Skipper blew the final whistle before eight added minutes had been played.

That was the prelude to the official being jeered off by a section of Hawks fans, who also gave the same treatment to North as he walked off down the tunnel.

It was a fourth NL South loss in just eight games for Hawks, while Slough were winning for the first time since beating Chelmsford on the opening day of the season on August 14. It was only their third league win in 17 matches.

Hawks: Mannion, Passley, Newton, Oastler, Magri, Adebowale (Rendell, 25), Clifford, Rooney (Baggie, 45), McCarthy, Wright, Roberts.