Hayling keeper Conaghan plays on despite a broken ankle in Hampshire Premier League stalemate with Harvest

The Humbugs shot-stopper was injured in a 50-50 challenge with about 10 minutes remaining of last night’s 0-0 Premier Division stalemate with Harvest.

Rather than come off, though, Conaghan carried on until the final whistle. He later took himself to A & E and texted manager Dan Bishop a pic of his foot encased in a cast at 3am!

Conaghan had previously kept clean sheets against Winchester Castle (1-0) and early-season leaders Stockbridge (0-0).

Hayling keeper Barney Conaghan played on despite a broken ankle last night. Picture: Hayling FC

‘I’ve been trying to get Barney in for some time,’ said Bishop. ‘There were a couple of doubters but I always knew he was a good keeper.

‘He’s been vocal, he’s great in the changing room, he will be a big loss. He’ll be out for between six and 12 weeks.’

Bishop says he could bring in a keeper on a short-term loan basis, and goalkeeping coach Martin Gardener, the former Locks Heath No 1, is a ‘more than capable’ option if needed.

Having endured a ‘pretty horrific’ pre-season with regards player availability, the new-look Hayling are a different beast from past seasons.

‘We’re looking a lot more resilient,’ said Bishop, ‘but because of that we’ve lost a bit of prettiness on the ball. We’ve always been known as an attractive side.

‘It wasn’t a pretty game last night, but I knew it wouldn’t be, but we looked solid.

‘The team spirit is the best since I started (as manager) and this is my fourth season, I don’t get a moment’s trouble.

‘The attitude is brilliant, the lads are tight, they really want to play for each other - I’ve not always had that. It’s the best dressing room since I’ve been here.’

Bishop has brought in former Chamberlayne Athletic pair Henry Brassington and Phil Proctor, two central midfielders, this summer.

Jack Mardell, dual registered with Wessex club Fleetlands, has returned after spending a year in America, while Cain McCabe-Holmes has stepped up from the reserves.

Also new in is striker Bayley Whitcombe, whose goals helped Meon Milton win a Mid-Solent League double in 2020/21 prior to a spell at HPL club Clanfield last season.

‘We didn’t really have a pre-season,’ said Bishop. ‘These first three games have been our pre-season, working on shapes, working on patterns. It’s remarkable they have gelled so quickly.’

Bishop also praised teenagers Dan Lewis and Aaron Buckland, who started against Stockbridge - the former, who turns 17 this Saturday, was man of the match.

‘They are two players to watch,’ said the manager. ‘If we can keep them for a couple of years and teach them good habits, they will be rising up the leagues no doubt.’