Hayling United desperate to get back playing on the island after three home games in Havant

Hayling (black/white) played Locks Heath at Westleigh Park in August. Photo by Matthew Clark

The Humbugs usually play their home Hampshire Premier League games at Hayling College.

But they have had to play their last three - against Moneyfields, Lyndhurst and Chamberlayne - in Havant as the College changing rooms have been closed for Covid-related reasons.

Hayling hosted Moneyfields and Chamberlayne at Front Lawn while last Saturday they came from behind to beat Chamberlayne 5-2 at Hawks’ Westleigh Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the second time this season Hayling had used Westleigh, following on from August’s victory against Locks Heath.

‘One hundred per cent we want to stay on Hayling,’ said manager Dan Bishop. ‘Moving off the island can only be a temporary measure.

‘But if we can’t use the changing rooms, we’re not going to have the lads changing outside at this time of year - it’s not going to happen.

‘Fingers crossed we can get back to the College in the new year.

‘We had been getting some big crowds there, over a hundred at times.

‘We taken a financial hit every time we play (home games) elsewhere. It costs us money, we lose our identity, and the community suffers.’

Goodsell, having struck four times against Lyndhurst in a 9-1 win, grabbed two more against Chamberlayne.

After falling behind, the Humbugs levelled when Goodsell’s free-kick was parried by the keeper and Sam Neal netted the rebound.

They went ahead when Goodsell struck from another free-kick and George Rough cut in from the right to bury a shot in the top corner for 3-1.

Goodsell scored again from the penalty spot and Harry Frost completed the nap hand before Chamberlayne replied from another spot-kick.

Bishop handed starts to two 17-year-olds - Joe Warren and Cam Tomkins - while two 16-year-olds, Dan Lewis and Aaron Buckland, came on in the second half.

‘We’ve lost some players but we’re not going to panic,’ said Bishop. ‘We’re not going to do anything this year so let’s give some youngsters a chance.’

Hayling’s home game with Paulsgrove was abandoned back in October by referee Mike Paintin in the interests of player safety.

Though the score was 2-2 at the time, and there were only about 10 minutes left, the game has been rearranged for January 29.