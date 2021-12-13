Hayling United influx helps Fleetlands romp to double-figure win in Hampshire Premier League

Callum Dart, right, pictured in action against Fleetlands while playing for Baffins in a friendly last summer. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Former Humbugs assistant Dan Greenwood was last week installed as the Coptermen’s joint manager alongside Chris Blakeman.

He quickly brought in former Hayling colleagues Joe Boxall, Dan Clasby, Josh Watts, Callum Theobald, George Gregory and George Caister.

Baffins Milton Rovers attacker Callum Dart - who had been dual signed with the Humbugs - has also followed Greenwood to Lederle Lane.

Boxall, Clasby, Watts and Dart all started in Saturday’s 10-2 thumping of Liss Athletic, with Theobald coming on as a second half sub.

There were hat-tricks for Alpay Ali and ex-Baffins winger Callum Smith with Jamie Wrapson (2), Dart and sub Jake Alford - now back at Fleetlands following a spell with Wessex Leaguers Petersfield Town - completing the rout.

Ali, formerly of Gosport Borough, now has 13 goals in three matches following a double hat-trick for the reserves, also against Liss, and a four-goal Hampshire Trophy haul against Hamble United.

‘It all gelled quite quickly - probably a bit more quickly than Dan and I were expecting,’ said Blakeman. ‘It’s something to build on.’

In addition to the ex-Hayling contingent, Fleetlands have also recently brought in five Horndean U18s. Two of them, Owen Perkins and Angelo Harris, the latter off the bench, featured against Liss.

‘We needed to improve our numbers,’ explained Blakeman. ‘We haven’t always had competition for places this season but now we’ve got better numbers across the first team and reserves.’