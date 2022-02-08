Connor Mansfield has netted 24 goals in just 16 appearances for Meon Milton this season. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Mansfield’s latest treble helped Meon storm into the semi-finals of the competition with a 7-1 drubbing of Hartley Wintney A.

They are the sole HPL side in the last four, which is made up of Isle of Wight pair Brading and Shanklin and AFC Stoneham’s reserves.

Meon’s achievement is even more impressive as they are only in their first season of HPL football since stepping up from the Mid-Solent.

And while all the HPL Senior clubs have bowed out of the Trophy, Meon - from Division 1 South East - are still there.

Morgan Easen and sub Barry Jeans both scored twice as Bik Singh’s side claimed their eighth win in nine league and cup matches.

‘Connor Mansfield, the guy’s on fire,’ praised Singh. ‘He should be playing at a higher level, a lot higher.

It was Mansfield’s second Trophy treble of the season, after previously notching all the goals in a 3-1 win at Testlands.

It was his second successive hat-trick, having netted three times in the previous week’s 5-0 league win against Broughton.

It was also his third treble in five games, following on from one in the 10-0 league slaying of AFC Netley in mid-December.

In all, Mansfield - signed from former MSL rivals Strawberry last summer - has struck 24 times in 16 league and cup appearances this term.

That puts him second in the Division 1 SE goal charts, behind QK Southampton’s Krzysick Krysztofowicz.

The Polish striker recently scored his 32nd goal in only 17 starts as QK came from 1-3 down to draw 3-3 against Harvest.

That saw their 100 per cent run ended and, without the suspended Krysztofowicz, they lost for the first time against Upham at the weekend.

Meon, meanwhile, are chasing a cup double as they remain in the HPL Cup.

They host fellow second tier side Headley - currently second in Division 1 North - this weekend for a place in the semi-finals.

If successful, they will take on top flight Colden Common in the last four at Locks Heath on March 2.