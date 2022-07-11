Dillon North, right, in action for Baffins Milton Rovers against Fleetlands at the weekend. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

North is among a host of new faces signed by Thompson since he replaced Shaun Wilkinson in charge at the PMC Stadium after the curtain came down on 2021/22.

Thompson knows North well, having worked with him during his time as Fleetlands and Infinity manager in the Hampshire Premier League.

He mainly played in midfield or right-back at those clubs, but has come to Baffins after scoring 14 times in 34 appearances for Southern Combination League side Selsey at step 6 last term.

Baffins Milton Rovers v Fleetlands, pre-season friendly Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘I’ve only known him as a right-sided midfielder or right-back,’ said Thompson. ‘He’s got it all to do if he wants to nail down a (forward) position.

‘But he’s a determined kid and he’s willing to fight for a place, he wants to play up front. It’s down to him.’

Baffins have skipper Jason Parish and Kelvin Robinson as a likely first choice front two, while Joe Johnson and Miles Everett are other forward options.

Johnson was US Portsmouth’s top scorer in their debut Wessex Premier term, and scored in the 1-1 weekend friendly draw against Wessex Division 1 new boys Fleetlands.

Kelvin Robinson, right, and his former Fleetlands colleague Luke Heard. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Thompson has signed three players who were at US in 2021/22, with right-back Owen Scammell and centre half Obi Saidy - a player he knows from his time at Gosport Borough - also on board.

Former Horndean left-back Fuzz Kanjanda is another new face, with Thompson in need of fresh full-back blood following the departure of Charlie Williamson (AFC Portchester) and the expected unavailability of Rhys Lloyd.

Lloyd, despite being right footed, was often deployed on the left side last season due to a lack of alternatives.

Baffins manager Danny Thompson. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A second left-back, teenager Taylor Crook, has been brought in from the Hawks Academy.

Midfielder Jamie Randall, who was at Petersfield last season, is another who is hoping to impress Thompson after asking if he could join up with the squad.

Ex-Horndean youngster Zac Brownlie is also aiming to win a midfield place, with Brad Gale, Rob Evans and George Burgess - three other summer signings - also capable of playing there.

Blu Boam, who has returned to the PMC this summer, is another who can play central midfield.

Thompson admits he has signed more players he was initially intending to, but with Baffins now running a reserve team in 2022/23 he needs numbers.

‘We’re going to be looking at 30-35 players across the two squads,’ he said. ‘We’ve got a good mixture.

‘The under-18s won their league last season and the under-23s (in Division 2 of the Mid-Solent) won theirs. The aim is to take the best of both bunches and add in the players we’ve brought in.

‘We should have two successful sides - that’s the plan.’

Baffins host a Pompey Academy XI on Tuesday before welcoming Southern League outfit Lymington on Saturday. Another home game, with Winchester City, follows next midweek before trips to Clanfield and Godalming.