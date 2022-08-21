Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lanky striker was drafted into the starting XI to face Dover at Westleigh Park in a new-look front three.

With Jason Prior suspended and Gianni Crichlow on the bench, Danny Wright was also handed his first league start by boss Paul Doswell.

Wright led the line with Faal operating on the left side and James Roberts on the right flank.

Mo Faal celebrates after scoring his first goal against Dover. Picture by Dave Haines

Faal netted twice in the first half as Hawks moved up to second in the embryonic table with a 4-2 victory, Jake McCarthy and Roberts also on target.

Faal was a late addition to the Hawks ranks in pre-season once the exact nature of Tommy Wright’s knee problem became apparent.

A prolific scorer in the Isthmian League for Enfield last season, Faal had been hoping to win an EFL return - he had previously left Enfield to join Bolton Wanderers in the 2020 January transfer window.

‘It was that little bit of luck you need,’ said Doswell. ‘After scoring 41 goals last season and having 13 assists, perhaps his agent was hoping he could get Mo a Football League club.

Mo Faal scores his first goal against Dover. Picture by Dave Haines

‘But when we made the call, he was happy to sign - otherwise he might have started the season without a club.

‘He’s a real joy to watch. His first thought when he gets the ball is to attack.

‘He reminds me a bit of (former Derby County striker) Paolo Wanchope with those telescopic long longs.

‘For someone who’s 6ft 5, he doesn’t really like heading the ball, he’s not a traditional No 9 - he’s someone who will play off a Jason Prior or a Danny Wright.

Jake McCarthy curls a shot around Jake Goodman and into the Dover net to make it 3-1. Picture by Dave Haines

‘Mo’s got a great demeanour, he’s a glass half full person.

‘We’ve given him a platform, an opportunity to try and get the big move he wants.

‘It’s the same for all our young players, like Gianni and Joe Newton. If they do well, we will talk about them and at times recommend them to higher clubs. I know I have a different approach to some managers.’

Faal’s double - either side of a goal from ex-Hawk Alfie Pavey - gave the hosts a 2-1 half-time lead.

James Roberts heads Hawks into a 4-1 lead against Dover. Picture by Dave Haines

McCarthy and Roberts extended that advantage before a ‘very soft’ Noah Carney consolation five minutes from time.

‘That’s the bit we talked about with the players afterwards,’ said Doswell. ‘It was disappointing to give them a second goal. If we’d done that at 2-1 we would have dropped points.

‘Overall, though, we’re in a good place at present. I thought we were excellent - similar to the Slough game but probably better.’

Doswell has been delighted with his midfield three’s performances across the first four league games.

Billy Clifford, McCarthy and Paul Rooney have started every game, with Oscar Gobern an experienced replacement on the bench.

‘We’ve got height and strength in the middle,’ the manager said. ‘The midfield three have won us games with their strength so far. You need that physicality in this league.

‘Joash Nembhard has also been a big addition for us in central defence, he’s been very aggressive.’

Nembhard and skipper Joe Oastler have started all four league games so far. At present, they are the only two central defenders available as Jamie Collins has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.