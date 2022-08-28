Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season’s leading Wessex League marksman took his tally to five in two games with a hat-trick in a 4-1 home win over Alton.

He had previously netted a Hampshire Senior Cup double in a midweek 2-1 victory at Brockenhurst.

Duffin’s second goal against Alton was a penalty, earning words of praise from boss Michael Birmingham.

Connor Duffin about to fire a first half penalty over the bar against Moneyfields - he was on target from 12 yards, though, in Horndean's FA Vase win over Alton. Picture by Martyn White

Duffin had missed two spot-kicks already in 2022/23 - firing over the bar against Moneyfields in the league and seeing an effort saved in the previous week’s FA Cup exit at Baffins.

‘I said on the touchline, if Duffers is brave enough to step up and want to take it, you have to back him.

‘He’s always been a big brave boy, he’s not one to shy away from anything.

‘Listen, I’ve missed penalties before and you have to back yourself and your ability.

‘The sooner you take the next one, the better it is.’

Horndean, who included former Bognor Regis regular James Crane, went ahead when Zak Willett’s shot was parried by the keeper and Duffin flung himself to head the rebound into the top corner.

Willett doubled the lead before half-time after exchanging passes with Duffin.

That was Horndean’s ninth goal of the season and the first one that hadn’t been netted by either Duffin or Rudi Blankson.

‘It was ok,’ summed up Birmingham. ‘It was a bit better than the previous week! We had to improve (on the Baffins performance) or we’d be out of the FA Vase in the first round.

‘Alton made it difficult for us at times. It was just a matter of being patient.

‘We tried to force the issue at times, instead of relaxing; instead of making two or three passes, we were making one.

‘I felt at half-time if we shortened up our passing then gaps would open up, and they did.’

Horndean’s fourth successive cup tie - in four different competitions - takes place on Tuesday.

They have been drawn at home in the first round of the Wessex League Cup to Premier Division rivals Laverstock & Ford.

Birmingham stated: ‘We freshened it up against Alton and we’ll freshen it up again. But whatever side I put out won’t be a weak side.’

*Horndean travel to league rivals Bournemouth Poppies in the second round of the FA Vase after the latter’s 2-1 derby win at Christchurch.