The youngster’s brace in Tuesday’s 5-1 Wessex League Cup win at New Milton took his Royals tally to four goals in seven appearances since joining in late August.

The striker had spent pre-season at Gosport Borough, playing half a friendly against a Pompey XI at Privett Park and also featuring in a 6-1 loss to Eastleigh.

He had spent almost a decade with Pompey prior to rejecting an offer to stay with the club after graduating from the Academy in 2021.

Harrison Brook scores on his AFC Portchester debut against Brockenhurst in late August. Picture: Mike Cooter

The 19-year-old’s sole competitive first team appearance was against West Ham U21s at a deserted Fratton Park in an EFL Trophy tie in November 2020. He came on in the 67th minute, for Harry Kavanagh, in a 1-0 group loss.

Following his departure from Fratton Park, Brook went on trial at Southampton - along with another ex-Pompey Academy player Harvey Rew, now at Gosport - before being signed by Bognor Regis Town.

‘He looks like he’s enjoying himself,’ said Carter. ‘Harrison’s got a bit of a buzz about playing football again, he’s falling in love with football again.

‘He’s quick, he’s got good feet, he’s willing to run the channels and he can play with his back to goal.

‘He’s had to adapt to playing football as a hobby rather than as a job, but you can see him moving up the leagues.’

Brook was partnered with Ryan Pennery up front against New Milton with 11-goal top scorer Brett Pitman left on the bench throughout.

Pitman, who has scored in each of Portchester’s six Wessex Premier wins this term, is expected to start for the league trip at Christchurch on Saturday.

While the Royals have netted 34 times in winning seven straight league and cup matches, Priory are in a contrasting run of form.

They have lost their last six matches, starting with a penalty shoot-out defeat at lower tier Romsey in the Wessex League Cup and finishing with Tuesday’s 7-2 home thumping by the Royal Navy in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Harry Beckley could be a doubt after suffering a groin injury at New Milton, while Elliott Wheeler could come back into contention after being rested in midweek.

If top two Bemerton and Portchester could both record a seventh consecutive league win at the weekend, that would set next Tuesday’s summit showdown between the pair up very nicely.

