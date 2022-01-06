'Horndean and Hamworthy are the two favourites' - fellow Wessex Premier title contending manager offers his take on thrilling race - believing seven clubs remain as serious contenders

Horndean are 'one of two favourites to win the Wessex Premier this season', according to Brockenhurst boss Pat McManus. Picture: Martyn White

That's the opinion of fellow title contenders Brockenhurst's boss Pat McManus, who believes anyone of up to seven clubs are still in serious contention of being crowned champions this term.

Michael Birmingham's Horndean are the current Wessex Premier table-toppers, although there are just 13 points separating the top-seven teams in the division at present.

McManus, who's Brock side missed the chance to at least briefly move top after a shock defeat at Christchurch on back holiday Monday - instead dropping from second to fourth after their loss - is well aware of the impact a minor slip-up can have as things begin to heat up at the top of the table.

But although maintaining his fourth-placed side remain well in the title picture, the Brockenhurst boss feels his troops will have a big say in who doesn't win the title.

After facing all of the current top seven at least once in either the league or cup this season, McManus envisages this season's champions will come from either Horndean or Hamworthy.

Yet the Brock boss refused to discount his own side's chances or those of Baffins Milton Rovers, AFC Stoneham, Shaftesbury and Bashley - who currently make up the top seven - should they be able to put a run of results together between now and the season end.

McManus said: ‘Out of all the Portsmouth (area) teams we’ve played, I think Horndean are still the strongest. Although I don’t think they’ve got the deepest squad, I think from an 11 point of view and the way they set up and play, I think they’re the best equipped to challenge Hamworthy.

‘They’re definitely title contenders (Horndean) and, in my opinion, they’re definitely one of two favourites - that’s themselves and Hamworthy. It’s not a two-horse race.

‘I think Hamworthy and Horndean, in my opinion, those are the two favourites, but as a team I think we’ll have a big say in who doesn’t win it.

‘We’ve still got to play Horndean twice, we’ve still got to play AFC Stoneham - I think they’ve got all the tools to win it.