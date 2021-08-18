Horndean boss Michael Birmingham demands points deduction ruling is put in place for Covid-19 club call-offs

Horndean boss Michael Birmingham. Picture: Vernon Nash (190119-059)

And the Horndean boss insists teams should be deducted three points if they are unable to field a squad for matches moving forward.

Wessex League Premier Division Deans have seen their previous two games called off with Covid-19 outbreaks in opposition camps.

Horndean's home clash last Saturday with Amesbury and a scheduled trip to US Portsmouth this midweek were both postponed by their opponents, who were unable to fulfill fixtures because of coronavirus cases or players self-isolating within their squads.

Birmingham stressed the fact he hoped all staff and players at both clubs were in good health.

However, he struggled to see how Amesbury, with 32 players currently signed to the club, and US Portsmouth, who have a 53 presently registered, were unable to raise a team to play the Deans.

And Birmingham is demanding tougher action to be taken - and potential points deductions - in order to stop clubs following suit and more games being postponed as the season progresses.

He said: ‘The most important thing is I hope all of those players involved are all healthy and safe.

‘We’re three weeks into the season and we’ve played one league game, one FA Cup game and we’ve had the same amount called off already.

‘I think the Wessex League or the FA have to make some sort of rule that is going to be abided, otherwise I think clubs might have to suffer the consequences.

‘I know they’ve turned around and said, ‘you can call a game off up to 24 hours before’.

‘At the end of the day, if you’ve got all these players signed on I can’t see how they couldn’t have fielded a side.

‘I think one way you’ve got to do it - I don’t believe the points should go to the other side - you could turn up and lose and you’re still on zero points.

‘I believe if you don’t turn up, the club that doesn’t turn up, gets points deducted. If you turn up and lose you get zero points, if you don’t turn up you’re on minus-three so you’ve got to turn up.

‘Again, was it used as an excuse as an easy way of not playing? I don’t know, I really don’t know. I’m not related or involved in those clubs.’

Horndean, searching for their first league win this season, return to action with the visit of Hamble Club on Saturday.

Birmingham has been impressed by their early season results, as they've claimed draws against much-fancied AFC Portchester, former league leaders Shaftesbury and most recently on the road at Isle of Wight-based Cowes.

And the Deans boss knows his side are going to face a tricky afternoon against a 'young and enthusiastic' Hamble outfit.

Birmingham said: ‘It feels like we’ve had a mid pre-season break. Hamble have started off ever so well.

‘They started with a 0-0 draw against Portchester, which we all know Portchester are a powerful side and will be up there to win the league.

‘They’re going to be a very young, organised, enthusiastic side who are going to want to work hard for each other.

‘We’ve had them watched, we had them watched against Portchester, and considering they’ve got a lot of youth in there, they’ve got olds heads on young shoulders.’