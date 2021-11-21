Horndean closing in on sensational century goal tally - and they've still yet to reach the halfway point of their Wessex League Premier Division season

Connor Duffin now has 26 goals already this season after hitting four in Horndean's win at Amesbury. Picture: Barry Zee

Connor Duffin took his scoring tally to seven in just two games with four goals in yesterday’s 5-0 win at Amesbury.

Zack Willett bagged the other goal, netting for the 22nd time in just 21 appearances after moving to Five Heads Park in the summer, as the Deans remained top of the table.

It's been Horndean’s scoring which has astonished so far this term and they have now banged in an incredible 96 goals in just 25 games across all competitions.

A large portion of those - 50 to be precise - have been shared between potent attacking pair Duffin and Willett.

But boss Michael Birmingham, who missed the win at Amesbury after contracting Covid-19, offered a reminder there are plenty more goal threats within his free-scoring squad.

He said: ‘You’ve got them two (Conor Duffin and Zack Willet), but the good thing is I’ve got Harry Jackson becoming available now, fit after his heel injury. I’ve got Alfie Lis coming back so you’re looking at two more goal threats there.

‘You’ve got Liam Kimber who pops up with probably 10 or 15 goals a year as well - he’s a good threat.

‘We’ve just signed Tallan Burns, he’s come to us from Tavistock, he’s come down to Portsmouth University.

‘It’s never an easy place to go to (Amesbury). That’s why it’s about your attitude and how you approach the game.

‘The boys were very, very good on a very tough pitch. There were a few things that went astray but, from what I’ve been told, it could have been by a lot more as well.’

Willett got the scoring going at Amesbury with his 10th-minute opener but then strike partner Duffin took centre stage.

He got his first on 26 minutes and completed a 39-minute treble - his second in as many matches - before netting a fourth seven minutes from time.