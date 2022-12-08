Horndean ‘doing ok’ as they seek 12th win in 14 Wessex League games against PO postcode rivals Baffins Milton Rovers
Horndean boss Michael Birmingham believes his team are ‘doing ok’ as they bid to keep Wessex League leaders AFC Portchester in their sights.
The Deans’ midweek victory over Fareham Town - 3-1 at Five Heads Park - was their 11th in a 13-game unbeaten Premier Division run.
With 13 wins, two draws and just a solitary loss to their name - 1-0 at Hythe in early September - Horndean’s points-per-game average of 2.56 would see them topping most tables heading into the festive period.
Indeed, their current average is better than Hamworthy’s (2.45) when they won last season’s Wessex Premier title losing just a solitary fixture.
But it’s their bad luck that Portchester have rattled off 16 wins and a draw - 2-2 at Horndean - to set a blistering pace.
Beating Fareham enabled Birmingham’s men to narrow the Royals’ advantage to eight points, and they still possess a game in hand.
Next up for Horndean, though, are two more PO postcode derbies - home to Baffins Milton Rovers this Saturday and against Moneyfields at Westleigh Park next Friday.
‘Portchester would be top of any league they play in,’ said Birmingham. ‘We know we have to keep winning - but they know they have to keep winning as well.’
Baffins have already handed Deans one shock defeat this season - a 3-0 FA Cup loss at the PMC Stadium in August.
And Rovers have no fears going into this weekend’s fixture, having recorded back-to-back league wins at Portland and home to Cowes.
‘Danny Thompson is doing an unbelievable job at Baffins,’ praised Birmingham. ‘People were telling him before the season started his team were going to get relegated, but they’re eighth.
‘He’s an old school manager who gets out on the training pitch on Tuesdays and Thursday.
‘They slapped us silly in the FA Cup and if we under-estimate them again we’ll get slapped silly again.’
Asked what he thought of his side picking up 35 points out of their last 39 available, Birmingham replied: ‘Portchester are doing very well and Baffins are doing magnificently well.
‘We’re doing ok, we’re punching above our weight. It’s a pleasure and an honour for me to manage the squad we have.’
Horndean actually face Baffins home and away in their next six Wessex fixtures - a run which also includes games against Hamble (fourth), Stoneham (fifth) and Moneyfields (sixth).
Midfielders Ben Anderson (ankle) and Tommy Scutt (hamstring) could miss this weekend’s game after picking up injuries against Fareham.
For his part, Thompson is relishing taking on a Horndean side boasting the best defensive record across all 14 step 5 divisions - just eight goals conceded in 16 fixtures.
‘I’ve always said that on our day we can beat anyone in this league,’ he remarked. ‘We’ve already proved that (FA Cup win over Horndean, Wessex League Cup win at AFC Portchester).
‘Horndean didn’t show us respect (in the FA Cup) - they thought it would be easier than it was.
‘Our front players are as dangerous as any in the league. They (Horndean) will be difficult to break down but we’ll go there and give it a go.’
Thompson reports no fresh injury worries from Tuesday’s 3-0 home win over Cowes, but will have to decide whether to keep the 3-5-2 formation he switched to in midweek for the trip to Five Heads Park.