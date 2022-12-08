Horndean ‘doing ok’ as they seek 12th win in 14 Wessex League games against PO postcode rivals Baffins Milton Rovers

The Deans’ midweek victory over Fareham Town - 3-1 at Five Heads Park - was their 11th in a 13-game unbeaten Premier Division run.

With 13 wins, two draws and just a solitary loss to their name - 1-0 at Hythe in early September - Horndean’s points-per-game average of 2.56 would see them topping most tables heading into the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, their current average is better than Hamworthy’s (2.45) when they won last season’s Wessex Premier title losing just a solitary fixture.

Baffins Milton Rovers defeated Horndean 3-0 in the FA Cup in August. Picture: Neil Marshall

But it’s their bad luck that Portchester have rattled off 16 wins and a draw - 2-2 at Horndean - to set a blistering pace.

Beating Fareham enabled Birmingham’s men to narrow the Royals’ advantage to eight points, and they still possess a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up for Horndean, though, are two more PO postcode derbies - home to Baffins Milton Rovers this Saturday and against Moneyfields at Westleigh Park next Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Portchester would be top of any league they play in,’ said Birmingham. ‘We know we have to keep winning - but they know they have to keep winning as well.’

Baffins have already handed Deans one shock defeat this season - a 3-0 FA Cup loss at the PMC Stadium in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Rovers have no fears going into this weekend’s fixture, having recorded back-to-back league wins at Portland and home to Cowes.

‘Danny Thompson is doing an unbelievable job at Baffins,’ praised Birmingham. ‘People were telling him before the season started his team were going to get relegated, but they’re eighth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He’s an old school manager who gets out on the training pitch on Tuesdays and Thursday.

‘They slapped us silly in the FA Cup and if we under-estimate them again we’ll get slapped silly again.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what he thought of his side picking up 35 points out of their last 39 available, Birmingham replied: ‘Portchester are doing very well and Baffins are doing magnificently well.

‘We’re doing ok, we’re punching above our weight. It’s a pleasure and an honour for me to manage the squad we have.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horndean actually face Baffins home and away in their next six Wessex fixtures - a run which also includes games against Hamble (fourth), Stoneham (fifth) and Moneyfields (sixth).

Midfielders Ben Anderson (ankle) and Tommy Scutt (hamstring) could miss this weekend’s game after picking up injuries against Fareham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, Thompson is relishing taking on a Horndean side boasting the best defensive record across all 14 step 5 divisions - just eight goals conceded in 16 fixtures.

‘I’ve always said that on our day we can beat anyone in this league,’ he remarked. ‘We’ve already proved that (FA Cup win over Horndean, Wessex League Cup win at AFC Portchester).

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Horndean didn’t show us respect (in the FA Cup) - they thought it would be easier than it was.

‘Our front players are as dangerous as any in the league. They (Horndean) will be difficult to break down but we’ll go there and give it a go.’

Advertisement Hide Ad