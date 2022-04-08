Freehouse A, who have won all 15 of their Division 5 games this season, suffered a 5-1 drubbing against divisional rivals Horndean Hawks.

Horndean, inspired by their captain Olly Murray, went ahead when Mitch Coleman curled a free-kick into the top corner.

Freehouse fluffed a golden chance to level when a penalty was fired wide, and shortly after Tobias Cooper headed Hawks’ second from a Jake Burfoot flick on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Prospect Farm Rangers (red/black) score against Milton Park Rangers. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Burfoot himself then got on the scoresheet as Hawks went into the break three goals ahead.

Freehouse pulled one back when Adam White scored direct from a corner but Jason Green made it 4-1 with a great strike.

Will Reeve produced a superb performance in midfield for Hawks whilst Mike Haywood, Taylor Hammon and George Laskey all defended well.

With just a few minutes to go, Haywood was fouled in the penalty area. He picked himself up to complete a stunning success.

Corner or goal kick? Both Prospect Farm Rangers (red/black) and Milton Park Rangers appeal to the referee for the decision to go their way. Picture by Kevin Shipp

In the other semi-final, Division 6 leaders AFC Eastney Reserves - another team still unbeaten in league action in 2021/22 - hammered Division 5 side Southletico 6-0.

Connor Shaw took his seasonal tally to 18 with a hat-trick with Jonty Pearson, Bailey Williams and Louis Hider also netting.

It was also semi-final day in the Buster Gordon Cup, where Corey Burns and Shane Cornish were on target for top flight North End Cosmos in their 2-1 over second tier Old Boys Athletic, Matthew Cooper replying.

Mother Shipton extended their lead at the top of Division 3 to five points with a double header success against Fratton Trades, 2-1 and 2-0.

A Prospect Farm Rangers player gets in a header against Milton Park Rangers. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Watersedge Park leapt above Prince of Wales at the top of Division 4 gaining all six points in a double banker win over rock bottom Co-Op Dragons. Goals from Paul Squibb (2), Steve Southam and Bradley Street gave Park a 4-1 win in the first game, with Michael Benfield, Jack Chandler, Southam and Brad Street then on target in a 4-0 success

With AFC Eastney Reserves already crowned champions of Division 6, the race is on for runners up spot. Two of the contenders faced each other and it was Hatton Rovers who came out on top, thrashing Padnell Rovers 7-2.

Mark Chukwuma helped himself to four goals with Lewis Sell, Blue Singleton and Ed Sturgess also netting as Hatton moved above Padnell into second place by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Prospect Farm Rangers (red/black) v Milton Park Rangers. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Compiled by Paul Oastler

AFC Prospect Farm Rangers (red/black) v Milton Park Rangers. Picture: Kevin Shipp