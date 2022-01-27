Horndean hopeful of bringing in bright National League South prospect from Hawks

Hawks midfielder Leon Baker Picture: Havant & Waterlooville FC

Hawks boss Paul Doswell had spoken of his desire to find Baker, 17, a short-term switch to a Wessex Premier outfit to continue his promising development.

And it looks as though the Deans could be his destination, with the youngster holding discussions with manager Michael Birmingham.

Baker has been a standout in the club's Havant & Waterlooville Pro:Direct Academy set up and was recently rewarded with a development contract at Westleigh Park and has been regularly training with the first-team.

Now Horndean could provide a temporary home for the bright prospect as he looks to get some minutes in senior football.

Should he link up with the Deans, he'll be joining a side currently sitting top of the Wessex Premier and pushing to be crowned champions this season.

Horndean, currently without a win in three matches in all competitions, face another difficult task on Saturday as they head to fifth-placed AFC Stoneham.

They inflicted a first league defeat of the season on the Deans in September and boss Birmingham told his troops to get set for another almighty battle.

He said: ‘Stoneham are a good team, they were the first team to beat us at our place earlier in the season, they deserved it as well.

‘They’re a very good side, very powerful, they like to play the ball forward early doors and like to hit you on the counter-attack - they’re a good, honest side. It’s going to be a real, real tough game, we know that.