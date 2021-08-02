Horndean manager Michael Birmingham wanting to see full set of fixtures completed for first time in three seasons ahead of Alresford opener

Horndean manager Michael Birmingham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 100721-43)

Both of the past two Wessex Premier campaigns have been ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Horndean get things started with the visit of Alresford Town in the league tomorrow night at Five Heads Park.

And Birmingham is keeping everything crossed that the fixture is number one of 40 Wessex League Premier matches they manage to complete in 2021/22.

The Deans boss said: ‘I’m glad the football season is back and I think it’s going to keep a lot of people sane.

‘It is what it is, we all know we’ve got to live with this virus, and we’re trying our best to do it.

‘Let’s just hope, fingers crossed, tomorrow is the first of 40 league games. Hopefully we can get the season finished.’

Strangely, Horndean's last competitive game before the season was curtailed saw them run out 6-0 winners in December over tomorrow's opponents Alresford.

But a lot has changed since then, with former AFC Bournemouth academy coach Danny Ackland now taking on the role of manager.

And Birmingham is well aware of the tough test his squad face in the curtain-raiser.

He added: ‘We’ve got one or two injuries and waiting up until the last minute to see how they are.

‘We had training on Saturday, just a nice light one, just going through some final things.

‘Hopefully the boys who are a slight doubt come through unscathed and they’re good to go.

‘We’ve had them (Alresford) watched two or three times. They’re very young, got a lot of pace going forward, the manager has just come from Bournemouth under-23s so he’s got good links there.