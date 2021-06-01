Horndean under-18s title-winning team. Back (from left): Josh Barnden, Joe Adams, Sam Jones, Owen Perkins, Lewis Mees, Joe Rye, Brandon Crawford, Brandon McKinnon. Front: Martin Buckland, Kenzie Morgan, Max Innalls, Evan Harris, Mason Garvey, Zac Brownlie, Lawrence Cooper.

The Deans young guns, playing in the league for the first time after moving from the Portsmouth Youth League, secured the most victories (15), fewest defeats (one), netted the most goals (56) and conceded the least (eight) across both under-18 East and West divisions.

Horndean, who have finished their season, are currently 10 points ahead of second-placed Moneyfields, though US Portsmouth, Winchester or Gosport could still snatch runners-up spot.

It's an achievement made all the more remarkable with Horndean's squad not having a single player over the age of 17 - meaning they will have the chance to defend their title next term.

The current Horndean U18 side celebrate a Hampshire Cup victory in 2019 during their days at Pickwick.

Horndean under-18s boss Jason Harris said: 'Ultimately, it looks like we had an easy season but it was very tight right up until last weekend.

‘It was an exciting season for all and a few teams at the bottom teams had been comfortable against were producing a few draws and wins to mix things up a little bit.

‘It’s a good league all-round, really. The challenge was there because of the amount of older lads we were up against and the physicality of that.

‘I’m just proud of the stats when you look at it.’

Current Horndean striker Evan Harris celebrates a goal for Pickwick Lions U15s in 2019. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Harris’ son, Evan, is the top scorer across both East and West divisions with 18 goals in 15 starts. Brownlie, with 11 goals, is the next highest while Charlie Martin netted eight times in just five league appearances (two as a sub).

Previously playing as Pickwick Youth, Harris decided to move his team to Horndean at under-16 level. A major part of the switch was to try to provide a pathway to senior football for his young crop.

Horndean manager Michael Birmingham has remained true to his word on that front, promoting Evan Harris, Zac Brownlie, Joe Adams and Kenzie Morgan to the first team last season.

Meanwhile, Horndean's under-18s represented the club in their Wessex League Cup defeat to Amesbury Town in October and in the Portsmouth Senior Cup loss at Baffins Milton Rovers in December.

McKenzie Morgan, second left, in action for Horndean U18s against US Portsmouth last November. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Jason Harris is hoping more of his squad can follow suit and break into the club's first team next term.

He added: 'We decided to go to Horndean to give the boys opportunities to break into men’s football.

‘We went across at under-16s. I met Michael Birmigham for a chat, he promised us he would give the boys an opportunity and he has exactly stuck to his word.

‘Michael Birmingham, I cannot praise him enough - he literally promised us the Earth and he’s delivered everything he’s said to us.