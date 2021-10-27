Horndean's hot strike pairing continuing to fire on all cylinders after contributing in win over Alton

Horndean's Connor Duffin netted twice in the win over Alton. Picture: Barry Zee

Forward Duffin bagged a double while Willett also struck as the pair took their season tallies to 15 and 16 goals respectively in a 4-1 triumph at Five Heads Park.

Dual-signed Chichester City midfielder Lloyd Rowlatt, given permission to feature for the night along with Chi's Ben Pashley, completed the scoring as the Deans climbed back up to second in the Premier Division.

Horndean' s potent strike pair have now netted 31 of the 76 goals the club have netted in all competitions this term.

But despite the duo both vying to take the lead in the race to be leading scorer, manager Michael Birmingham insists the most important factor for both is to make sure they continue to contribute to a winning team cause.

The Deans boss said: ‘They haven’t got that (competition between Zack and Connor), don’t get me wrong, there’s a little bit of rivalry between them but they sit next to each other in the changing so there’s nothing like that. As long as Horndean get the three points, which isn’t always the case, then there’s no dramas between the both of them.’

Horndean didn't have things all their own way though, with Jack Fowler firing Alton ahead inside 15 minutes.

Duffin's neatly take half-volley drew the Deans level eight minutes before the break before he had a goal disallowed after an adjudged push on an opponent with half time approaching.

But the hosts then blew Alton away in a blistering seven-minute second-half spell. Dual-signed Chichester City midfielder Rowlatt fired Horndean ahead for the first time 10 minutes after the restart with Duffin grabbing his second just a minute later.

Willett then got in on the act just past the hour as the Deans recorded a 10th league win in 13 matches this term.

Birmingham highlighted those within his squad who have stepped up in recent weeks with a number of first-teamers currently unavailable.