Horndean's moment of 'fortune' in 'deserved' PO postcode Wessex League Premier derby triumph at Baffins Milton Rovers

Horndean celebrate a goal in the win at Baffins Milton Rovers. Picture: Martyn White

But the Deans boss insisted his side were fully deserving of their 3-1 triumph at the PMC Stadium.

The controversial moment came with Horndean leading 2-1 in the closing stages when Baffins forward Alex Przespolewski went down under a challenge in the visitors' area.

Birmingham conceded his men might have been slightly fortunate not to have had a spot-kick awarded against them, although he highlighted a foul that should have been given to the Deans in the build-up to that incident.

Baffins Milton Rovers' Miles Everett, left, goes to ground after a coming together with Horndean's Luke Dempsey. Picture: Martyn White

He said: ‘To be honest, Baffins could say they were a little bit unfortunate not to get a penalty as well.

‘But, having said that, the referee also ignored the foul on the halfway in which he should have stopped the game and given the foul to Horndean.

‘Liam Kimber got rugby tackled on the halfway line, it should have been a free-kick, then we gave the ball away cheaply and, if I’m honest - I couldn’t see it was so far away - I think Alex Przespolewski might have been manhandled in the box which could have given them the penalty to make it 2-2.

‘I don’t think that would have really reflected the game, but I can understand why Wilky (Shaun WIlkinson; Baffins boss) and Thommo (Danny Thompson; Baffins assistant manager) were screaming for a penalty - I can totally understand that.

‘Like I say, I don’t think it would have been a true reflection. I think we done enough to win, I really do, I think we managed the game extremely well at times.’

As it was, Horndean came out 3-1 victors thanks to efforts in either half from in-form front man Connor Duffin - taking his scoring tally to 10 for the season - and Ben Anderson's late clincher.

Substitute Rudi Blankson had climbed off the bench to pull it back to 2-1 with 14 minutes remaining then the potential penalty incident ensued.

But Birmingham, whose side moved above Baffins and into second with this victory, was full of praise as Horndean delivered once again against a PO postcode rival in the Wessex Premier following on from wins over AFC Portchester, US Portsmouth and Moneyfields already this season.

The Deans boss said: ‘We have had some good results but obviously the PO derbies come thick and fast - that was our fourth one already this season.

‘We had to make sure we were organised - we know Baffins are a good side - they are and it’s the first defeat they’ve had. But three points against Baffins is exactly the same as three points against US Portsmouth.