How AFC Portchester can keep already-promoted Hamworthy's title party celebrations on ice

The already-promoted Hammers, who clinched their progression to Southern League level with victory at Christchurch in the week, head to the Royals needing three points from their remaining three fixtures to clinch the title.

But Portchester boss Dave Carter and his players are sure to be determined to prevent former Gosport Borough striker Tim Sills' troops claiming the win they require to be crowned champions on their own patch.

In fact, a look at the Wessex Premier form guide shows the Royals' return of four wins and two draws over the course of the past six league matches is only bettered by Hamworthy, who have achieved five victories and one draw in the same period.

George Barker bagged a hat-trick in AFC Portchester's midweek victory at US Portsmouth Picture: Martin Denyer

And after an incredibly strong second half of the campaign, which has seen Portchester lose just twice in the previous 20 league fixtures, Carter is eager for his men to display their undoubted ‘quality’ again - by becoming just the second side after Baffins Milton Rovers to defeat the Hammers in the Wessex Premier this season.

‘There are plenty of incentives to get the three points on Saturday. I've said to the lads to make sure we finish on a high,’ told the Royals boss.

‘We've been fantastic (in the) second half of the season, we let ourselves down at the beginning - it took a bit of times to get used to things and get going - we need to push on and finish on a high.

‘Our form is good. Our form for the second half of the season shows the quality we've got in our side. We've got a chance to prove that on Saturday.

‘We beat Brockenhurst and Shaftesbury when they were in the top-three, we beat them convincingly.

‘We're in good form, the only two we've lost out of those 20 games have been to Bashley, and we made mistakes in both of those games.’

Portchester extended their unbeaten league run to eight games, with George Barker grabbing a hat-trick in a 3-0 win at US Portsmouth on Tuesday.