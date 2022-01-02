How former Exeter City, Eastleigh, Crawley striker and one-time Gosport Borough player-manager Craig McAllister can strengthen Baffins Milton Rovers' Wessex Premier title push

Former Gosport Borough player-manager Craig McAllister has joined Baffins Milton Rovers. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Vastly experienced McAllister, 41, completed his move from Southern League Division One South Lymington to Baffins earlier this week.

Wilkinson's latest striking addition arrives at the PMC Stadium having played in the Football League with Exeter earlier in his career while he also had spells with Crawley, Eastleigh and Newport in the top level of non-league football.

In recent seasons, McAllister had a spell as Gosport Borough player-manager for the 2018-19 season as well as winning promotion from the Wessex Premier with Blackfield and Langley in 2018.

And Wilkinson, whose side sit fourth in the Wessex Premier ahead of their league trip to Portsmouth rivals Moneyfields tomorrow, reckons McAllister's arrival will ensure a raise in level of the players around at the club.

The Baffins boss said: ‘I’ve known him a long time, he’s a great target man, he looks after himself well - he’s a bit like Lee Molyneaux where they’re still playing later on in there career.

‘He (Craig) instantly makes people around him better because he’s that type of character. He’s been a coach, he’s been a manager, he’s played at a top level, he’s just another real good character to add to the group.

‘He’s just a real good character, he’s got bags of experience, he’s something different as a striker than what we’ve got. It was evident in the Hamble game, the pitches have changed, the ball is going a little bit longer, I just feel we’ve got the players who can work off him.’

Wilkinson has no fresh injury concerns as Baffins prepare to action after an 18-day enforced break when they take on Moneyfields at Dover Road.