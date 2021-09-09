How Hawks fans can push squad on to achieve Westleigh Park ambition - starting with weekend visit of Oxford City

Hawks fans have been urged to come out and cheer the team onto an unbeaten league season at Westleigh Park. Picture: Kieron Louloudis

Hawks entertain Oxford City on Saturday in what will be just their second fixture at Westleigh Park this term.

Not since the convincing 3-0 opening-day National League South triumph over Welling have Hawks played in front of their home fans.

But with Oxford City the visitors this weekend, Collins is calling on the club's following to come out in force to help push them to victory.

And the currently injured Hawks player/coach insists the supporters have a big part to play all season to help the team achieve the ideal scenario of going unbeaten on home turf in the National League South.

Collins said: ‘It’s obviously good to be back, having three away games on the trot is never easy, but to have won three games and only lost one - it’s not been a bad start to the season.

‘I think any team who has been successful has always had a good home record.

‘We’ve only played once at home (so far) and won 3-0, so we’re hoping that we don’t lose any at home this season.

‘The fans can play a big part in that when they get singing and all that, it gives the lads a boost, so hopefully on Saturday we get a few through the gates.

‘I think you’ve seen the reaction when the fans have come back in, it’s been very good.

‘We want our fans to be as loud as possible to intimidate away teams. Obviously, being here previously, I know they can do that.’

Hawks, sitting fourth with three wins from their opening four matches, welcome an Oxford City side who have lost one and won one of their first five league games - drawing the other three.

Collins is certain the hosts are in for a tough afternoon if they are to come away with anything against Justin Merrtitt's men.

He added: ‘Oxford City have got some very good players, they’re a tough team, hopefully they (Hawks fans) come out in their numbers and we can get the result they’re looking for.

‘I think every manager will say it, every game is tough in this division, but to have four of your first six away - with the games we’ve had in there as well - it’s not been ideal.

‘You’ve got to play them (top teams) at some point and so far we’ve done okay but we need to push on again.’