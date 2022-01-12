How Moneyfields can turn season without pressure into a real success

Elliott Turnbull celebrates grabbing Moneyfields' fifth and final goal in the Russell Cotes Cup quarter-final win over Lymington. Picture: Dave Bodymore

And the Moneys boss, who took up the role after leaving US Portsmouth in the summer, claims managing to secure a top-six Wessex League Premier Division finish and some cup silverware would be a 'massive overachievement'.

As well as that, Turnbull's side await the winners of Hayling United or US Portsmouth Reserves in the Portsmouth Senior Cup quarter-final - a competition in which they are the current holders.

Josh Bailey, right, is overjoyed after Steve Hutchings netted one of his two goals. Picture: Dave Bodymore

It means Moneyfields are five wins away from becoming possible double cup winners this season, while they remain well positioned to mount a charge up the Wessex Premier table this year.

Ninth-placed Moneys have played the fewest games of any club in the division (19) and have the chance to make up ground on the teams above in the coming weeks. And Turnbull sees a serious opportunity to turn a season without any club pressure into a real success.

‘I think that’s a massive overachievement (cup silverware and top-six finish). Without getting too far ahead of ourselves, to get to one final would be an achievement this year,’ Turnbull claimed.

‘This is just an opportunity for us to find our feet, to see what this league is about - we’ve learnt the hard way on quite a few occasions - but if we can build on that – we’re more resolute now than we were at the beginning of the year.

‘Our aspiration at the beginning of the year, the club have said don’t get relegated, internally we’re saying top-eight or top-six. I still think that’s achievable even from the position we’re in at the minute.

‘All of the competitions we’re in I’m taking seriously, we’re the Pompey Senior Cup holders, so we have to give that the due respect - everyone who’s a competition holder should want to retain it.