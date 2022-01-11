Rampant Baffins Milton Rovers make it magnificent seven to go joint-top... Moneyfields reach Russell Cotes Cup semi-finals with thrilling victory

Craig McAllister made it two goals in his first two Baffins Milton Rovers outings after netting against Bournemouth. Picture: Martyn White

Shaun Wilkinson's third-placed side secured a seventh straight league win to go level on points with leaders Horndean and second-placed Hamworthy on 54 points.

Baffins, who swiftly rearranged their postponed meeting with Bournemouth for this evening at the PMC Stadium, ran out thumping 5-1 victors to ramp the pressure up on the two teams above them with the top-three now all on equal points.

Things didn't start as planned for the hosts, though, as they fell behind when goalkeeper Konrad Szymaniak's punched clearance unfortunately deflected into his own net after striking Ed Sanders on 15 minutes.

Oscar Johnston's fine effort from the edge of the area drew Baffins level just six minutes later before Craig McAllister made it two goals in as many matches since joining the club having met James Cowan's cross on 28 minutes.

McAllister's influence was on show again as he teed up fellow forward Jason Parish who added the third on the hour mark.

Sanders then made up for his first-half own-goal by netting at the right end as he headed home from a Cowan corner on 87 minutes.

But the best strike was saved until last with Cowan's spectacular long-range effort finding the net to hand high-flying Baffins a fine 5-1 victory.

n Moneyfields reached the Russell Cotes Cup semi-finals after edging an eight-goal thriller with level-higher Southern League Division One South Lymington at Dover Road.

Moneys brilliantly battled back from from two goals down inside the opening 31 minutes to eventually claim an thrilling 5-3 last-eight victory.

Lymington, who secured a 2-1 Hampshire Senior Cup win at Dover Road in October, looked on course to secure another cup triumph after netting on nine and 31 minutes to open up a two-goal advantage.

But Moneys rallied and Joe Briggs' effort on 38 minutes and Josh Bailey's goal right on the stroke of half-time saw the tie all square at 2-2 at the break.

The drama continued after the restart with Steve Hutchings heading the hosts ahead for the first time on 52 minutes.