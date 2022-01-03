Huge crowd watch on as AFC Portchester serve up fine fightback to claim 'El Creekio' derby honours over rivals Fareham Town

Rafa Ramos fires home his second goal in AFC Portchester's derby victory at Fareham Town. Picture: Sam Stephenson

The Royals cancelled out efforts in the opening 40 minutes from Stuart Morgan and Archie Willcox, with Rafa Ramos' quickfire double late in the first-half and skipper Steve Ramsey's free-kick on the hour wrapping up a 3-2 triumph for the visitors in front of a huge crowd of 621.

Fareham were well deserving of their early 2-0 advantage, thanks to headers from Morgan and Willcox, before Portchester rallied to superbly to make it two wins and a draw in their three 'El Creekio' derby meetings with Fareham this season.

This win in a five-goal Wessex League Premier thriller at Cams Alders followed on from a home Hampshire Senior Cup triumph over the Reds last month and the 2-2 league draw at Portchester between the rivals back in August.

AFC Portchester celebrate after drawing level at 2-2 against rivals Fareham Town. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Fareham were anticipating a large crowd and supporters were out in force, with 621 fans watching on for the bank holiday derby affair.

With both sides having gone 18 days without a competitive fixture, it was Fareham who came out at a fast-paced tempo.

Portchester goalkeeper Steve Mowthorpe did well to keep out Stuart Morgan's early curling effort while Josh Benfield blazed over early on before the breakthrough arrived. Tom Settle's delightful deep delivery was met by an unmarked Morgan, who headed the hosts in front after 21 minutes.

The Reds continued to drive forward and doubled their advantage five minutes before the break. Willcox's clever flicked header from the edge of the area looped over Mowthorpe after Settle was again provider, this time from a fizzed free-kick.

Portchester had a fortuitous lifeline on 44 minutes as Marley Ridge's effort from the edge of the area deflected in off Ramos for his first Royals goal.

Incredibly, Portchester were then level three minutes into first-half stoppage-time with Ramos grabbing his second from close range after full-back Tyler Giddings sent a pass across goal.

After Ethan Jones had been forced off in the first-half through injury, Fareham were dealt a blow as centre-back and goalscorer Willcox was substituted clutching his shoulder eight minutes after the restart.

Portchester were then going crazy when captain Ramsey's free-kick from the left-edge of the area somehow evaded everyone and found the bottom corner on the hour.

Farteham were now doing all they could to force a way back into a game they appeared in control of at 2-0 in the first-half.

Debutant goalkeeper Henry Woodcock did brilliantly to save Lee Wort's effort down low eight minutes from time as Portchester searched for a killer fourth.

Fareham’s Morgan then saw his smart turn and shot saved by Mowthorpe in second-half stoppage-time as the Royals made it seven games unbeaten in all competitions.

Fareham Town: Woodcock; Jones, Willcox, Moody, Tattersall, Settle, Breed, Cooper, J.Benfield, Bartlett-Scott, Morgan. Subs: Clark (Jones, 31), Bennett (Willcox, 53), Austin (Tattersall, 79), Robbins, Rowthorn.