Four goals from Cosmos striker Brendan Ebireri couldn't stop Soberton from progressing.

Cosmos led 4-3 at half-time but Soberton, playing some of their best football of the season, came out fighting and were rewarded with a further three goals - eventually winning 6-5.

On target for Soberton were Anthony Swift (2), Andrew Easton (2), Jordan Farnden and Harrison Green.

Man of the match Andrew Easton, left, scored twice in Soberton's shock Challenge Cup win over top flight North End Cosmos. Picture: Mike Cooter

Ebireri, meanwhile, now has 15 goals in just five league and cup outings for Cosmos this season.

Cross Keys Athletic claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bransbury Wanderers.

Keys were ahead at half-time when Johnny White took advantage of a poor clearance to score.

Early in the second half Keys had the opportunity to extend their lead when awarded a penalty, but saw their spot-kick saved.

Jordan Farnden, right, scored Soberton's Challenge Cup winner against North End Cosmos. Picture: Mike Cooter

Wanderers levelled from a free kick but White scored his second after latching on to a Jamie Hayden through ball.

Bransbury Reserves are also out after a 5- 0 defeat to Freehouse Reserves B, goals coming from Craig Shaw, Ian Forte, Lewis Clarke, Terry Boscoe and Jordan Lane.

Fleur De Lys’ Alfie Brennan, Jack Lawton, Harry Beckingham and Harrison Robbins were all on target in their tight 4- 3 victory over AFC Eastney. Harry Knight, Harry Aindley and Glen Hale replied.

Horndean Hawks thrashed four divisions lower Gosham Rangers Reserves 10-0 with Ricky Hemming netting five times for the second week running.

Mitch Coleman helped himself to a hat-trick with Jamie Drew and Jason Green also on target.

Joe Winslade struck a hat-trick as AFC Hilsea ran out 13-3 winners against Fratton Trades A. Andrew Oliver, Owen Oliver, Scott Thompson and Bradley Willett all scored twice with Max Huntington and Andy Oliver also netting. Replying for Fratton were Kane Daniels, with two free-kicks, and Will Bednell.

AFC Farlington thrashed Bulldog 11-0 with goals from Alfie Warren (4), Clayton Saunders (3), Perry Pout (2), Aaron Scipio and Chad Cadman.

Probably the game of the round saw top flight FFTP claim a remarkable 9- 7 victory over Division 3 leaders Jewellventus.

Four goals from Brandon Jewell - taking his tally to 26 for the season in just six games - couldn't stop FFTP from progressing.

Imon Khan (3, Issa Bangura (2), Samad Sapara (2), Mahee Uddin and Jamal Ahmed were on target for FFTP.

Division 3 side AFC Solent enjoyed a much-needed 7-2 cup victory over four tiers lower Co-op Dragons from Division 7. Ben Kerr, Sam Farndell and Matt Vaughan all scored twice with Farren Jervis also on target.

