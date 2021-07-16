‘I applaud the quickness in which the board got the statement out’ – Hawks boss Paul Doswell on the club’s ‘zero tolerance’ to racism

Hawks boss Paul Doswell. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

And the Hawks boss stressed the club would never 'remotely' stand for any comments of such nature.

A match-day volunteer was relieved of all Hawks duties on Monday for social media posts directed at England stars Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka following their penalty misses in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

The trio faced a torrent of online abuse in the aftermath of the defeat after missing from the spot, with one post traced back to a Hawks volunteer.

Hawks chief executive Stuart Munro released a statement on Monday confirming the club had 'received social posts of a discriminatory nature by a club volunteer'.

The statement continued to say the volunteer had been relieved of all club duties immediately.

Doswell said: 'I 100 per cent agreed with the club’s statement. We talked to the players about the statement.

‘I applaud the quickness in which the board got the statement out - it’s been well received.

‘From our perspective, it’s disappointing that it happened, but the response has been swift and we just don’t stand for it. In this day and age it’s ridiculous.

'We won’t accept anything even remotely like that. We’ve had our meeting as a staff and players, they were very pleased the statement was out so quickly, there’s a zero tolerance to it.

‘I’d expect that to have been the same from the chairman right the way down to the lovely tea lady - it’s just not acceptable.

‘There’s a zero tolerance policy with us. You’ve only got to look at our squad over the past few seasons, it’s integrated right the way through.'

Doswell says it's a shame the minority are the ones who were heard after England's Euros final defeat.

But he could not have been prouder watching the Three Lions progress to a first ever Euros final - and the diversity of the current national team.

Doswell added: ‘If there’s one good thing that comes out of this it’s the unbelievable response from 99.9 per cent of the English public to the team.

‘It is a diverse team and it does represent this country this team, it’s why everyone is so proud of it.

‘They represent our country unbelievably well, the diversity of our country they represent, and I’ve enjoyed watching the England team.