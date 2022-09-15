The AFC Totton boss was at Westleigh Park to watch his club’s second qualifying round opponents romp to a 4-1 win against Hungerford.

It was Hawks’ sixth successive National League South victory, a run during which they have belted 18 goals.

‘I was extremely impressed,’ he told The News. ‘They have threats everywhere - it was like watching a top National League side.

Striker Scott Rendell returns to Westleigh Park with AFC Totton this weekend. Picture: Dave Haines

‘(Jake) McCarthy looks a hell of a player, (Jason) Prior is top, top class, the wide players are a handful, the midfield boys are proper. I didn’t see a lot of weaknesses if I’m being honest.

‘They’re coached and managed extremely well, they’ll have their tails up and they’ll be looking to win the Conference South. I couldn’t think of a tougher draw, but that’s the beauty of the FA Cup - you want to challenge yourself.

‘We’ll roll our sleeves up and have a go.’

Ball - son of former Pompey boss and England World Cup winning legend Alan - continued: ‘There’s Davids and Goliaths all over the place in cup football. We’ll go there with belief and with respect, because they’re a top side.

‘But we’re up for the challenge. We’ll try and play, it’s a perfect surface to play on. We’re not afraid, it’s a big ask but hopefully we can cause an upset.’

Ball was appointed Totton boss last March, after spells in the EFL where he managed Forest Green Rovers and was assistant at Stevenage.

His vision is simple - to get the Stags, who have never been higher than the third tier of non-league, into the National League.

‘I’ve generally worked in academies, youth development,’ said Ball. ‘It’s only in the last few years I’ve been in senior management roles.

‘I felt this was a project I could get my teeth into. In professional football you’re only ever three or four games away from the sack, but this role allows me to plan and grow a culture and an environment that will hopefully bring success.’

Ball’s squad is a mix of youth and experience. The former is provided by the likes of Luke Hallett (on loan at Gosport from Forest Green last season), Freddie Read (younger brother of Hawks defender Benny) and Jake Adams (ex-AFC Bournemouth Academy).

The latter is provided by ex-Hawks pair Scott Rendell and Mike Carter and former Aldershot striker Brett Williams.

Rendell, 35, has scored three times in two FA Cup ties this season – once in a 3-0 home win over Melksham and twice in the 9-2 slaying of Wincanton Town (the lowest ranked club in the first qualifying round).

Williams, once on loan to Sutton when Hawks boss Paul Doswell was manager there, struck five goals against Wincanton.

‘You need patience with young talent,’ said Ball. ‘You have to allow them the freedom, so they are unafraid of making mistakes - and all the time trying to get results. It’s a fine balance, but one I’m enjoying.’

Regarding an experienced face such as Rendell, Ball added: ‘I’m not hiding from the fact that we want to win the league. We want to get to the National League, but it will take time.

‘If we want to win our league, we need to bring in players that have done it at a higher level, in order to raise the standards.’