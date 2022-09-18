That was the verdict of Graham Rix after suffering a shock first Wessex League loss as Fareham Town manager.

The Creeksiders entered their home game with Bournemouth Poppies having only conceded six goals in seven league and cup matches under Rix.

But the Poppies romped to a 5-0 victory at Cams Alders with goals from Joe Freak (2), Lewis Harvey, Joe Smith and Neemo Nixon.

A frustrated Charlie Cooper reacts as Bournemouth Poppies celebrate another goal at Cams Alders. Picture by Ken Walker

It was Poppies’ second 5-0 routing of a Portsmouth area side this season following a 5-0 Hampshire Senior Cup drubbing of Moneyfields.

‘I can’t be too harsh on the boys because they have really done well already,’ said Rix.

‘I didn’t see that one coming at all.

‘To be fair, they (Poppies) weren’t great but they probably wanted it a bit more, which hurts me to say that.

Bournemouth Poppies score again at Cams Alders. Picture by Ken Walker

‘We lacked real belief in both penalty areas.

‘We started brightly enough, but their first goal was easily defendable and with their second we didn’t have enough desire to stop them scoring.’

Fareham, who were minus centre half Garry Moody through suspension after his recent dismissal at US Portsmouth, host Alresford on Tuesday.

The Magpies will also enter Wessex fixture on the back of a heavy loss - in their case a 6-0 home thrashing by AFC Portchester.

Harvey Aston, left, made his Wessex League debut for US Portsmouth in their home loss to Hamble Club. Picture: Stuart Martin

‘We need to get back on the horse quickly,’ said Rix.

‘I sent the lads a text today saying ‘don’t dwell on one result, just learn from it’.

‘Every game in this league is tough. You have to be on it all the time and yesterday showed what can happen if you’re not.’

*Harvey Aston made his US Portsmouth debut on a day when the team lost two right-backs due to injury.

The youngster has temporarily left AFC Portchester in a bid to get more regular first team minutes in a Wessex League environment.

He was initially going to come off the bench against Hamble Club yesterday and take up a central midfield role.

But an injury to Tee Kanjanda - the victim of a ‘clumsy’ challenge according to US boss Fraser Quirke - saw Aston go on at right-back instead.

Kanjanda had started the Premier Division fixture on the right of midfield, but moved back into defence when Ash Thompson was forced off with a first-half head injury.

A 93rd minute goal from Ben Roles gave Hamble a 2-1 victory, their third straight league win, on Portsea Island.

Centre half Shaun Benjamin had earlier cancelled out Braydon Douglas’ opener for the Monks. As a result, he became the first US player other than Simon Woods to score in seven league and cup games.

‘We didn’t get what we deserved,’ said Quirke. ‘Football can be cruel like that. Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.

‘We were below par in the first 45 but our second half performance deserved a victory really.’

Regarding Aston, Quirke said: ‘We’ve got a gentleman’s agreement with Portchester. I expect to have Harvey at least until Christmas, but it could be that he stays until the end of the season.’

Quirke revealed that he has yet to complete the signing of former Moneyfields midfielder Danny Burroughs. But that could be done ahead of Tuesday’s Wessex home clash with second-bottom Cowes Sports.

Cameron Quirke is unavailable for that game, as are injured pair Kanjanda and Thompson.