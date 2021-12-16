'I must say credit to Crystal Palace because it looks amazing' - boss Paul Doswell blown away by recently opened academy complex as Torquay loanee shines in Hawks' win over Crystal Palace's under-23s

Attacker Jake Andrews continued his fine start to life as a Hawks player by taking centre stage in a friendly win over Crystal Palace under-23s.

By Lewis Mason
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 1:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th December 2021, 1:33 pm
Torquay loanee Jake Andrews, right, scored and bagged an assist in Hawks' friendly win over Crystal Palace under-23s. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Torquay loanee levelled things up for the Hawks then teed up Scott Rendell to grab the winner from his free-kick as Paul Doswell's side ran out 2-1 winners yesterday.

The friendly was staged at Palace's recently opened multi-million pound academy complex and the Hawks boss felt it was an incredibly beneficial exercise.

With Doswell's side not in competitive action this weekend, they were faced with a 16-day break between their National League South win at Eastbourne Borough last Saturday and the Boxing Day trip to Dorking Wanderers.

But Doswell believes his players will greatly benefit from the Crystal Palace run-out, with his squad now set for five days off.

‘We were 1-0 down at half time. Jake Andrews scored again with a little chip over the goalkeeper then Scott Rendell (got the winner) from a Jake Andrews free-kick, so an assist and goal for Jake,’ revealed Doswell.

‘He’s done ever so well, he’s fitted in ever so quickly - knowing the character of the lad I thought he would - he’s got the start that we all dreamed of really.

‘It was a lovely mix up from normal training, they looked after us, it was a beautiful pitch and excellent facilities. I must say credit to Crystal Palace because it looks amazing.

‘They had a fantastic inside dome, lovely 3G pitch and two wonderful hybrid pitches, so it was a nice mix-up.

‘It gave us another game so we didn’t have as long of a gap between the Dorking game. It was a worthwhile exercise, we thought.’

Defender Josh Passley got through the full 90 minutes having previously been absent since suffering concussion in the home defeat to Bath earlier this month.

Full-back Benny Read got through 30 minutes as he continues to make solid progress following a long-absence with a shoulder injury.

Striker Alex Wall was 'close' to making his return from the ankle ligament damage he sustained at Charlton in the FA Cup, but complained of a calf problem upon arrival at Palace's academy complex.

Meanwhile, goalkeepers Ross Worner and Charlie Searle, along with Oxford United loanee Leon Chambers-Parillon, are all currently isolating after contracting Covid-19, although Doswell is hoping all three will be available for the trip to Dorking.

