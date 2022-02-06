'I think some of the people I thought were better than what they are' - boss Pete Stiles planning Fareham Town shake-up after AFC Stoneham humbling

Dan Bennett is given his marching order in Fareham Town's defeat to AFC Stoneham Picture: Neil Marshall

The Reds were on the end of an emphatic 5-0 loss to high-flying Stoneham at Cams Alders - and Stiles says it's time to act on some of his under-performing squad this season.

Stiles conceded he may have viewed some of his squad as 'better than what they are' and will be 'dealing' with certain 'issues' in the weeks ahead.

Fareham, who also had forward Dan Bennett dismissed at the same time as a Stoneham player in the final 10 minutes, were 5-0 down inside 55 minutes.

Tom Settle sums up the feeling on a difficult day for Fareham Town Picture: Neil Marshall

And after what Stiles had seen as a positive past couple of campaigns despite the coronavirus pandemic, he says this one has become a 'disaster'.

‘I’ve got quite a few issues to deal with, I think, with certain players and certain things,’ revealed Stiles.

‘I think that’s best left dealing in the changing rooms because some things are just not acceptable.

‘We shouldn’t get rolled over, with all due respect to AFC Stoneham, we shouldn’t get rolled over 5-0 at home and it’s happened too often.

Frustrated Fareham Town boss Pete Stiles, left, watches on against AFC Stoneham Picture: Neil Marshall

‘We had a little run of four game where we’ve done alright, we weren’t too bad against Horndean - although we didn’t have a lot going forward - but we looked fairly solid then, suddenly, we collapse like that again. We can’t keep doing that, it’s as simple as that.

‘Whether it’s down to players just not good enough or whether its’ down to attitude - it’s disappointing because over the past few seasons I thought we were building, building and building - this season has been a disaster.

‘I know the keeper situation hasn’t helped - I’ve got to really look at it - I think some of the people I thought were better than what they were.’

Duarte Martins' double coupled with strikes from Scott Hills, Will Wiseman and Jim Orvis wrapped up Stoneham's win inside 55 minutes.

While both sides had a man dismissed after Bennett's lunge on an opposing player saw him sent-off.