The Portsmouth-born striker has swapped AFC Stoneham, on the edge of Southampton, to become one of Moneyfields’ four experienced close season signings.

Boss Glenn Turnbull has also brought in goalkeeper Tom Price (who ended last season at Fareham), midfielder Harry Sargeant (Baffins) and defender Jack Lee (Horndean) from Wessex Premier rivals.

Laycock was the eighth highest goalscorer among Wessex Premier players in 2021/22 with 28 goals, including three hat-tricks in as many games.

Moneys now boast three of last term’s 14 highest Wessex Premier scorers, with Laycock added to a squad already containing Steve Hutchings (29 goals in all competitions in 2021/22) and James Franklyn (22 goals).

Between them, that trio scored 62 Wessex Premier goals in 72 starts plus nine off the bench.

No wonder, then, that Laycock can’t wait to get started at a club where he already knows many familiar faces.

Laycock had a short spell at US Portsmouth towards the end of 2018/19, netting eight goals in as many games - including four against Downton - in a side containing new Moneys colleagues Harry Sargeant, Jordan Pile, James Franklyn and Dec Seiden.

‘It was a no brainer to come here,’ Laycock told The News. ‘I was down at Gunwharf with some mates a while back and I met some of the Moneyfields lads and they were saying ‘come on over, come on over’.

‘Then I had a message from Glenn, who I’ve known for years - he was at US when I had a spell there.

‘Stoneham were good for me, but I fancied something different. This is on my doorstep, plus they’ve got the ground redevelopment, the 4G pitch.

‘I had a few offers, it was just weighing up what was best.

‘Glenn’s ambitions match my own. I want to get promoted and win trophies.

‘It would be great to have a good run in the Vase. Apart from Tom Jeffes, all the US team who got to the Vase semis (in 2021) are at Moneyfields.

‘If you’d have added myself, Steve Hutchings and Jack Lee to that squad, they could have won it (the Vase).

‘I know Glenn is keen to have a good crack at it again.’

Moneys finished ninth in their first season back at step 5 level in 2021/22, never remotely challenging for a top six spot. They also bowed out of the Vase in the first round proper, albeit losing to a Littlehampton side who ended up as beaten finalists.

With the new additions, Laycock – who has also had spells at Fareham Town and AFC Portchester – is aiming much higher.

‘It’s hard to win this league,’ he said. ‘It’s a long old season and you need a proper, solid squad with a bit of depth.

‘I can see us challenging for the league.

‘I scored 28 goals last season, so I’ve got to be aiming for 30 - that’s the ambition.

‘Your strikers have to be looking to score 25-30 goals a season. Steve Hutchings will tell you the same.’

In addition to Hutchings and Laycock, Moneys also have Seiden as a central striking option and youngsters Josh Bailey and Evan Harris providing back-up.

‘There’s plenty of competition,’ said Laycock. ‘I like that, you don’t want to be turning up each week knowing you’ll be playing.

‘It will be brilliant to play alongside Hutchings, but there’s lots of quality - James Franklyn, Tom Cain and Jack Lee at the back, Callum Glen in midfield.’

Turnbull said: ‘We’ve now got Dec, Hutch, Franko and Cal (to play up front). I’d be happy with any of those permutations.

‘Dec could play as a 10 if we decide to play Hutch and Cal together. If Steve is away (working), Cal’s a ready-made replacement.