When launching our next ‘favourite Pompey players’ vote last week, I was hoping you might between you put forward the names of 50 Blues midfielders we could start our next vote with.

True to form, you have so far come up with 60 – and there is still a day or so left for that number to grow.

All the names you’d expect are there – from the Kennedys and Dillons of the 80s, the Maccas and Brickie Burnses of the 90s, the Mersons and Mendeses of the early 2000s and the Diarras, Diops and Doyles (both Bobby and Michael) too.

But there are some great suggestions that I’d not have thought to include.

For example, this from Rich Gunter: ‘My favourite midfielder is my grandad, Bill Bagley. He played over 130 times just before the war & was 12th man in the FA Cup final.’

There’s Johnny Gordon, Bill Bromley, Terry Brisley, Bobby Kellard, Albie McCann, Mick Tait, Gary O’Neil, Stefani Miglioranzi, Thomas Thogersen and Jamie O’Hara, to name just a fraction.

Now comes my next quandary – and I can tell you, in doing these votes, you get plenty of those.

Who do I leave out of the 60 to get to 50 – that’s 14 who will go straight into the last 32 (which will be those suggested most so far) and the 36 who will be whittled down to 18 through qualifying groups?

Do I leave out the wide midfielders and group them in the wingers’ vote to come, or do I even extend the numbers to include all of these in Twitter votes?