Alessia Russo celebrates scoring England's third goal during last night's Women's Euro 2022 semi-final win against Sweden. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Both at his own club - which have welcomed a host of new girls teams this summer - and in his local pub!

Watson has watched England’s progress to the European Championship final at the Fox & Hounds in Waterlooville.

‘It’s got bigger and bigger rapidly,’ Watson said.

Moneyfields Women are preparing for their debut season in the fourth tier of the English women's game. Picture: Dave Bodymore

‘For England’s first game, there were three or four men watching in the pub.

‘The next game, there was about a dozen. And last night (for the 4-0 semi-final win against Sweden) there must have been 20-30 men in England cheering and screaming at the telly.

‘You wouldn’t have known that it wasn’t a men’s game they were watching. The atmosphere was on a par - that’s down to all the social changes.

‘I would say to any man, if you didn’t enjoy watching the game last night then you don’t understand football.’

‘The growth (in women’s football) has been massive.

‘I remember going to watch the women’s FA Cup final at Ashton Gate seven or eight years ago, there was about 7,500 there.

‘Now the final is being played at Wembley and it’s a full house.

‘I’ve been frustrated that we didn’t see the acceleration (in popularity) until a few years ago.’

Moneyfields are preparing for their debut campaign in the fourth tier of the English women’s game.

They travel to Maidenhead in their opening National League Division 1 South West fixture on August 21 - a week before hosting Exeter City.

Moneys won’t be able to use their new John Jenkins Stadium home until early October due to the stadium redevelopment.

As a result, and because they couldn’t switch games, their first two home league games of 2022/23 - against Exeter and Swindon - will be played at Baffins’ PMC Stadium.

This time last year, Moneys boasted just the one female team - Watson’s.

Now, though, they have fully embraced the growing popularity of the female game.

This summer they have launched a women’s reserve team, who will play in the second tier of the Hampshire Women’s League, and an under-18 girls side.

The club have also formed girls sides at under-9, under-10, under-11 (x 2), under-13 and under-16 level.

‘It’s been a crazy, crazy summer, absolutely chaotic,’ said Watson.

‘It’s the busiest period I have ever known in football.

‘It’s been a case of making sure everyone understands the club’s philosophy - getting all the parents and coaches on board.’

Regarding his squad, Watson has brought in ex-Chelsea academy player Beth Burgess and Lavinia Nkomo, who has played for Southampton and in Italy.

‘I’m also in negotiation with four players, all from a higher league,’ revealed Watson.