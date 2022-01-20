'If things go to plan, I don't envisage him being a long term Moneyfields player' - boss Glenn Turnbull excited by imminent arrival of strike prospect Evan Harris

Striker Evan Harris, pictured in action for Selsey, is close to joining Moneyfields Picture: Chris Hatton

And Turnbull is excited to see how the hot prospect, 17, develops during his time at Dover Road.

Moneys are poised to sign the young forward after Turnbull persuaded him to make the move from the Deans – with the final paperwork in the process of being completed.

Harris has spent time away from Horndean dual-signed with Southern Combination League Division One outfit Selsey this season, where he netted seven times in 13 appearances.

But now he has opted to swap the Deans – where he’s made a single first-team appearance this season – for Moneyfields, with Turnbull willing to offer him regular minutes at Wessex Premier level.

Although boss Turnbull is not predicting Harris’ stay to be for the ‘long term’, with a move to a higher level in the future likely if he can live up to his promising potential.

‘I’m looking forward to getting him in and seeing how we can fit him in and develop him further,’ said Turnbull.

‘If things go to plan, I don’t envisage him being a long term Moneyfields player because he’ll come in, hit the ground running and people from higher football than us will be looking at him.

‘We’ll get him involved for this year with odd games. He’ll play for us, he’ll be on the bench, he’ll play for Lee (Mould; Moneyfields Reserve manager).

‘I think a few others were looking at him so we’ve stole a march, really.’

Moneys head to Shaftesbury on Saturday on the back of a sensational stoppage-time comeback to draw 2-2 with table-toppers Horndean in midweek.

Turnbull says that dramatic late figthback will provide his squad with plenty of confidence as they head to sixth-placed Shaftesbury.

Yet he is not looking forward to the extended trip to Dorset with part of the M27 closed this weekend.

Turnbull added: ‘We’ll go up there, I’m dreading that (trip), the M27 is shut (in places) so we’ve got a nightmare journey all the way up there!