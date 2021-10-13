'I'll be dealing with that Thursday at training because it's not good enough' - what Fareham Town boss Pete Stiles was unhappy with in Blackfield & Langley defeat

Garry Austin, left, netted for Fareham in their defeat at Blackfield & Langley. Picture: Allan Hutchings (030421-176)

Garry Austin had fired the Reds in front on 21 minutes, yet Ali Zintany's quickfire double before the break wrapped up a 2-1 victory for Blackfield.

Although much happier with Fareham' s second half serving, Stiles was left unimpressed with what his players threw up in the first 45 minutes.

And the Reds boss says he'll be 'dealing' with certain things he was not happy with in that first-half performance at training on Thursday.

Stiles said: ‘I think first half we weren’t good enough, we simply weren’t good enough.

‘There were certain areas we didn’t work hard enough and up to half time they certainly were the best team.

‘I thought we scored against the run of play - it was a well taken goal by Garry Austin - but we were sloppy with a couple of things.

‘It’s funny because my two centre-halves were two of the better players on the pitch, yet we conceded two goals.

‘I just think our midfield, it looked like we were labouring - I wasn’t happy - we were certainly better after the break and we were unfortunate not to get anything out of the game at the end of the day.

‘We just weren’t at it (in the first half). Certain players weren’t working hard enough and I’ll be dealing with that Thursday at training because it’s not good enough. I feel that was a game where we should have gone and got, certainly a point, if not three and we’ve ended up with nothing. You can’t keep doing that if you want to do well.’

Fareham, returning to action after an 11-day break, found the net first with Austin striking on 21 minutes, although Stiles admitted 'it came against the run of play’.

But Zintany ensured Blackfield went in leading at the break - and would go onto win the game - levelling on 39 minutes then adding his and the hosts' second two minutes before half time.