'I'm getting tired of 'Glenn, the nice bloke' all the time' - boss Glenn Turnbull provides critical Moneyfields squad summary after home draw with Portland

Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-31)

The Moneys boss did not hold back with his summary, highlighting poor fitness levels of some of his current squad and the 'desire' of his players following their 2-2 draw at Dover Road.

Things were looking rosy for Moneyfields when midfielder Matt McGlinchey's stunning strike and Dec Seiden's penalty had put them two goals to the good inside 15 minutes.

However, fifth-bottom Portland - who held Moneys to a 1-1 draw when the sides met in the Wessex League Premier Division in Dorset back in November - rallied to come away from Portsmouth with a point.

It certainly wasn't a comeback Turnbull had seen coming having been impressed by his side's blistering start to the fixture.

But after watching how things panned out, the Moneys boss stressed he now has some 'difficult decisions' to make on some personnel with the same issues recurring.

Turnbull raged: ‘I’m getting a bit tired of ‘Glenn, the nice bloke’ all the time. I think I’m going to have to make some difficult decisions with some of them.

‘I just feel it’s gutless, I just feel we’ve got no desire. You watch teams who are desperate to keep a clean sheet, bodies being thrown in front of things and people just really desperate (to keep a clean sheet) - I don’t get the impression it bothers too many people.

‘It really wrangles with me because I’m throwing myself , metaphorically, in front of challenges and doing stuff in my head, Barton (Paul Barton; Moneys coach) is doing the same - it sounds like I’m picking defenders out - that’s not necessarily the case. We should defend right from the very front.

‘Beforehand, we’re trying to deliver some tactics, one of them (a player) is throwing bits of a banana across the changing room.

‘I’m not sure whether this is the downside of them getting money or just modern life. I’m not sure if I’m just getting old and miserable, but they just don’t seem to care as much about winning a game of football.’

It only looked as though one result was on the cards when McGlinchey's crisp effort on seven minutes and Seiden's converted spot-kick - awarded after Josh Bailey had been brought down in the penalty area - handed the hosts a 2-0 advantage by the 15-minute mark.