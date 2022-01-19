'I'm mostly frustrated because my players were outstanding' - boss Shaun Gale praises Gosport Borough efforts in Hayes & Yeading defeat

Gosport boss Shaun Gale. Picture: Tom Phillips

Moses Emmanuel capitalised on a Boro mistake after just six minutes as they missed the chance to move back into the Southern League Premier South play-off places following a 1-0 loss at Privett Park.

Defender Josh Huggins played a pass back to goalkeeper Bert White, who was dispossessed by Emmanuel and he ran the ball into the empty net.

But despite the defeat, Gale was full of praise for the performance put in by his players on the night.

And after failing to come away with a point in either of their previous two outings, the Boro boss feels it's just a matter of time before him men start getting the 'rub of the green' in matches.

Gale said: ‘The lads have got to stay positive, they're obviously downhearted because they've given their absolute all, but they haven't got the result they deserved.

‘We've had a couple of really good chances, we need to take them chances – it's fine lines in football.

‘I'm frustrated mostly because my players were outstanding. You watch the game - even their manager said we deserved something out of the game - that's okay, but it doesn't make me happy.