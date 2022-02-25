In pictures: Havant & Waterlooville Pro:Direct Academy progress into Hampshire Floodlit Cup final at the expense of Moneyfields under-18s

The goals from first-year Connolly came in either half as the Hawks' young guns claimed a 2-1 semi-final victory over Moneyfields under-18s at Westleigh Park last night.

Hawks were ahead inside five minutes as Connolly was on hand to bundle home.

But Moneys were level before the break with Harry Close - brother of former Pompey and current Doncaster midfielder Ben - curling a superb free-kick effort into the net after 39 minutes.

But up stepped Connolly again, this time heading home 10 minutes after the restart, to ensure it was first-team player and Hawks’ youngsters head coach Joe Oastler's side who reached the county cup final.

Hawks will face either Camberley Town under-18s or Winchester Red u-18 in the final, who meet in the other semi-final on Thursday, March 10.

Hayden Murray gets his head up in Hawks Academy's cup victory Picture: Dave Haines

Joe Warren tries to evade Moneyfields goalkeeper Harvey Brown Picture: Dave Haines

Liam Brewer on the ball in Hawks Academy's cup win Picture: Dave Haines

Hawks Academy Mackenzie Moore tries his best but cannot keep out Harry Close's free-kick Picture: Dave Haines