Hampshire Division 1 side USP were pushed all the way by their two-divisions lower opposition before coming away 4-3 victors in the last-eight tie.

US Portsmouth had Beth Smith (two) along with strikes from Lovedeep Singh and Anee Unsworth for seeing them through.

Fleetlands had earlier stunned USP by going 2-0 to the good but Sarah Butterworth's double and Ellie Hilton's effort were not quite enough to see them through.

