Injuries force manager Glenn Turnbull's hand for Moneyfields' Portsmouth Senior Cup team selection

Striker Andy Todd looks set for a Moneyfields run-out against Clanfield. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-25)

Moneys will be looking to avoid an upset when they welcome two-divisions lower Hampshire Premier League Senior Division strugglers Clanfield to Dover Road tomorrow night.

Turnbull's hand has been somewhat forced in terms of team selection with a number of first-team injuries currently.

Moneyfields had just 16 fit players available for the win over AFC Portchester, including 18-year-old goalkeeper Sam Richards, and the Moneys boss is not anticipating anyone to be back in time to face Clanfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Andy Todd is expected to get a run-out leading the line in place of talisman striker Steve Hutchings, who will be rested for the tie.

Turnbull said: ‘Obviously Lee (Mould; Reserve team manager) is in it as well, so he’s in the competition as well.

‘Even if we were ordinarily looking to play some fringe players, we can’t, because the lads who have left from the reserve set up - Lee needs a side anyway.

‘It’ll be more than likely the same 16 but we might just rotate through in there.

‘Steve (Hutchings) probably won’t play and we’ll get Sweeney (Andy Todd) out, but other than that I don’t see it being much different. It’s kind of needs must.’