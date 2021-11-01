Injuries stack up to cause selection uncertainty for Fareham Town boss Pete Stiles ahead of Brockenhurst cup trip
Pete Stiles conceded he remains uncertain who he might have available to use for Fareham Town's Wessex League Cup third round trip to high-flying Brockenhurst.
The Reds were decimated by injuries in Saturday's 5-0 Premier Division home thumping by Shaftesbury, with Archie Willcox (dislocated shoulder), Garry Moody (ankle), Jack Breed (hamstring) and substitute Josh Benfield all forced off during the fixture.
Stiles could be without all four as Fareham make the trip to Wessex Premier table-toppers Brockenhurst bidding to book their spot in the quarter-final of the competition.
The Reds are at least boosted by the return of Ross Kidson, but Stiles admitted he is still very light on numbers - chiefly in defence currently - and is eager to add some new additions to his squad, although those are unlikely to arrive in time to face the Badgers.
Stiles said: ‘I don’t know what I’ve got (available for Brockenhurst trip) because so many came off injured (against Shaftesbury), so I’m waiting to see.
‘Archie (Willcox) will be at least a month, maybe six weeks (dislocated shoulder), he’s young and he’s fit so hopefully it knits together quickly.
‘We took him off quite quick (Jack Breed; hamstring injury) so we don’t think there’s too much damage.
‘We’ll have Ross Kidson to come back in but it’s who I put with him. We had a couple of lads from the ressies (against Shaftesbury) and I’m just a little bit short of players.
‘I need to see if there’s any players out there who aren’t happy where they are at the moment and look to get them in.’
Fareham's previous win arrived three games ago as goalkeeper Jon Webb proved the shoot-out hero with the Reds beating Jersey Bull on penalties in the FA Vase.
Stiles' side have drawn at Cowes and suffered a heavy home defeat to Shaftesbury since then, yet they'll be hoping to get back to winning ways in the Wessex League Cup at Brockenhurst.