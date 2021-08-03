Steve Hutchings, right, was forced off with an ankle injury in Moneyfields' victory over Cowes Sports. Picture: Allan Hutchings (030421-127)

But an ankle injury to captain and talisman striker Steve Hutchings, who was forced off after 40 minutes, put a slight dampener on what was an otherwise perfect night.

Summer signing Dec Seiden fired the hosts ahead after 33 minutes before Freddy Penfold struck a minute before the break with what was his first touch after replacing Hutchings.

There were also debut second half goals for defender Rob Evans and James Franklyn as Moneys easily saw off Cowes Sports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turnbull was understandably delighted with a winning start after swapping US Portsmouth for Moneyfields this summer, although he is now concerned how long he might be without Hutchings.

The Moneys manager said: ‘We've got another injury, with Hutch going off after 40 minutes.

‘He's rolled his ankle, it's his ankle ligaments. It came up like a massive balloon straight after.

‘He reckons it's quite a regular thing for him so anywhere between 3-5 weeks but the physio reckons it could be up to 10 weeks.

‘Then again, Freddy's (Penfold) come on, bless him, and he's scored with his first touch. We had a few chances, we could have scored more in the first half.

‘We did look good as a three (up front), McGlinchey (Matt) was mustard in midfield, our defence was resolute and Pricey (Tom) looked good, so I'm pleased.

n Tom Grice began life as US Portsmouth manager with a dramatic Wessex Premier draw at Alton.

Full-back Jack Chandler netted in second half stoppage-time to salvage a point for USP as it ended 3-3.

US Portsmouth were twice pegged back after Joe Johnson's double had put them in front on separate occasions inside the opening 36 minutes.

However, after getting back into the game, Andy Coulson put 3-2 ahead on 90 minutes before Chandler at least ensured the visitors avoided defeat.

Meanwhile, both AFC Portchester and Horndean began their 2021-22 league campaigns with scoreless draws.

Dave Carter, taking charge of his first competitive game as boss of the Royals, could only watch on as his side were held away at Hamble.