Teams from the Royal Air Force Football Association and the Royal Navy Football Association will compete against each other at Fratton Park. The match is part of the first round of the 2023 Inter Services Football competition.

Both sides will be hoping to lift the Cassar Cup at the end of the tournament. Kick-off will be at 7pm on March 15 and fans can get themselves free tickets.

Fratton Park will be hosting a football match between two armed forces teams. Picture: Mike Cooter

These can be booked online via the Eventbrite website. Other matches between different armed forces are also taking place this month.

A women’s inter services fixture will take place on March 14 at The Victory Stadium, with a men’s masters inter services game being held at the same ground on March 15. Kick-off times for both matches are at 7pm and 3pm respectively.

