Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz was basking in the Winter sunshine with his girlfriend and three dogs on West Wittering beach. A video posted on TikTok and Twitter shows the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup winner with his golden retriever Balou, digging in the sand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pooch was also paddling in the sea in low tide. His other dogs, Pooch and Summer, were also enjoying the weather as they played fetch with the former Bayer Leverkusen youngster and partner Sophia Weber.

Kai Havertz. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

The video, posted on Monday, has currently garnered 3.4 million views on Twitter and over 300,000 on TiktTok. In a post describing the trip to West Wittering beach, Havertz said he: ‘never knew the UK had beaches like these’.

West Wittering beach is the only sandy beach in the area. Southsea, Hayling Island and Lee-on-the-Solent all have pebble beaches.